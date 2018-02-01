Tickets On Sale Now For Ronny Rios vs Azat Hovhannisyan

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Tickets for the showdown between former world title challenger Ronny Rios (29-2, 13 KOs) and explosive 122-pound contender Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan (13-2, 10 KOs) are now on sale. This exciting and competitive battle, which is scheduled for 10 rounds of action for Hovhannisyan’s WBC Continental Americas Super Bantamweight Title, will be the main event of the March 9 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN at the Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, Calif. ESPN Deportes will air the fights beginning at 9:00 ET/6:00 p.m. PT and on ESPN2 at midnight ET/9:00 p.m. PT. ESPN 3 will live stream the fights beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 PT.

Tickets for Rios vs. Hovhannisyan start at $50 and are available for purchase at www.goldenboytickets.com, https://apps.vendini.com/u/dce97456af, the Golden Boy Promotions Facebook page, or by calling 213-233-2957.

Rios, 29, is a long-time member of the Golden Boy Promotions stable who has wins against tough competitors such as Jayson “La Maravilla” Velez, Efrain Esquivias and Andrew “El Chango” Cancio. The pride of Santa Ana, Calif. earned his first world title opportunity against Rey Vargas for the WBC Super Bantamweight Championship in the HBO-televised co-main event to Cotto vs. Kamegai in August 2017. Though unsuccessful in what was a spirited effort, Rios will use his hometown advantage to remind fans why he is one of the top contenders in the super bantamweight division.

Hovhannisyan is a fiery contender who is hungry for title glory. In his last fight, Hovhannisyan fought with an injured right hand across 10 rounds of grueling action to win the vacant WBC Continental Americas Super Bantamweight Title on the undercard of Linares vs. Campbell in September 2017. This all-action fighter will without a doubt have the support of the Armenian community as he invades the home turf of the local favorite.

The March 9th show will be a family affair Rios’ younger brother, power-punching prospect Alexis Rocha (10-0, 7 KOs), will be featured in the televised co-main event, an eight-round welterweight fight against a soon-to-be-announced opponent. Rocha will return after his devastating first-round knockout victory against Pascual Salgado on the Nov. 16 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN in Cancun, Mexico.

In the night’s TV opener, Aaron “Silencer” McKenna (1-0) of Monaghan, Ireland will return after a successful professional debut in a four-round welterweight clash. Maricela Cornejo (9-2, 2 KOs) will fight for the second time since signing with Golden Boy Promotions in a six-round swing bout in the super middleweight division. Marvin Cabrera (6-0, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles, Calif. will participate in an eight-round super welterweight bout.

Opponents for all three fighters will be announced shortly, as will the full undercard.

Rios vs. Hovhannisyan is a 10-round fight for the WBC Continental Americas Super Bantamweight Title presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING” and Hennessy, “Never Stop, Never Settle.” The event will take place on Friday, March 9, 2018 at The Hangar at The OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa, Calif. Doors open at 4:00 p.m. PT. The first fight and the ESPN3 live stream begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 PT. ESPN Deportes will air the fights beginning at 9:00 ET/6:00 p.m. PT and on ESPN2 at midnight ET/9:00 p.m. PT.

Tickets for Rios vs. Hovhannisyan are now on sale and start at $50.

Media interested in attending Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN: Rios vs. Hovhannisyan must be pre-approved for credentials. Credential applications are due Monday, March 5, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Click here to apply for a media credential. Submitting an application does not guarantee approval for a credential. You cannot transfer your credentials to someone else. Media will not be credentialed on-site, no exceptions.

For more information, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com



