Dibella Entertainment Adds Heavyweight Prospect Stephan Shaw To Its Roster

Earlier today, DiBella Entertainment (DBE) announced that it has signed Ukrainian heavyweight OLEKSANDR “Sasha” TESLENKO. In the spirit of “Two For Tuesday”, DBE has also added fellow undefeated heavyweight prospect STEPHAN SHAW, of St. Louis, Missouri, to its roster. Shaw will make his DBE debut on the February 7 edition of Broadway Boxing at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill, in Times Square, Manhattan. Broadway Boxing is presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, and Christos Steak House.

The 25-year-old Shaw, undefeated with a record of 9-0 with six knockouts, will be fighting in New York City for the first time in a scheduled six-round clash against JOEL CAUDLE

(7-1-1, 5 KOs), of Raleigh, North Carolina.

Following a stellar amateur career that included 2013 PAL and USA National Championships titles, Shaw turned professional in December 2013. A graduate of Hazelwood Central High School in nearby Florissant, Missouri, Shaw gravitated to the sport at a young age coming from a family of boxers. He trains with four-time Olympic Boxing coach Basheer Abdullah out of Arena Gym in San Diego, California. Abdullah was a family friend and has known Stephan for his entire life, having grown up with his parents. Stephan’s grandfather, Buddy Shaw, was a renowned trainer in Missouri and acted as a mentor to Abdullah.

“I am very happy to sign a promotional agreement with DiBella Entertainment,” said Shaw. “The fans in New York City will get an up-close look at me next Wednesday. I am thrilled to be fighting there and will not disappoint.”

“I’ve watched Stephan fight and, just as important, I’ve seen him spar with Deontay Wilder, so I know what he’s capable of,” said LOU DIBELLA, President of DiBella Entertainment. “Boxing fans in attendance are in for a real treat to see both Stephan and Sasha fighting in separate bouts on our February 7 Broadway Boxing show.”

“I am very excited to have another boxer managed by Split-T working with Lou,” said DAVID McWATER of Split-T Management. “He is a friend and a brilliant promoter. Shaw is going to handle his business inside the ring and Lou and I will do the same outside of it. B.B. King Blues Club & Grill in New York City is the perfect venue to make his DiBella Entertainment debut. It’s an intimate atmosphere that will allow for a great introduction to the fans and media.”

The February 7 installment of the acclaimed Broadway Boxing series is headlined by a crosstown clash between undefeated welterweights NOEL MURPHY (12-0, 2 KOs), of Woodlawn, New York and Brooklyn’s MIKKEL LESPIERRE (18-0-1, 8 KOs).

Tickets for BROADWAY BOXING, promoted by DiBella Entertainment and presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, and Christos Steak House, are currently on sale and are priced at $125, $100, $75 and $55. Tables are also available for purchase for this event, with VIP tables going for $1,000 per table (5 seats at $200 per seat), Ringside tables for $500 (5 seats at $100), and $375 tables (5 seats at $75). Tickets are available for purchase by calling the DiBella Entertainment office at (212) 947-2577. Doors open at 6:30pm with the first bout scheduled for 7:00pm. B.B. King Blues Club & Grill is located at 237 W. 42nd Street between 7th and 8th Avenues in Times Square.

