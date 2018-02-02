Global Sports Streaming Presents Best in Boxing on Friday, February 16th live from Tijuana, Mexico

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Global Sports Streaming (GSS) @GSStreaming is announcing a 6 Live Fight Broadcast partnership with Fight Hub TV @FightHubTV starting with their upcoming February 16th show. Fight Hub TV will live stream the undercard fights from Global Sports Streaming’s show Best in Boxing @bestinboxing. Best in Boxing broadcasts 12 to 13 fights per show and now with a pay per view model in place will work with Fight Hub TV as the lead in to the PPV broadcast. Fight Hub TV will live stream six to seven fights on their YouTube channel youtube.com/fighthub. Fight Hub TV has over 300,000 subscribers and is the largest independent boxing YouTube channel.

“This is a great partnership for Global Sports Streaming. Marcos Villegas has built a quality channel with a loyal following and we are honored to be working with his company.” Armando Bareño founding member of Global Sports Streaming is on a mission to expand the sport of boxing and working with Fight Hub TV is only accelerating the process. “I’ve always felt that the sport of boxing does a disservice to itself by not broadcasting the developmental stages of a fighters career.” Armando and his Global Sports Streaming team are working to broaden the viewership by broadcasting fights that are overlooked by television networks.

“I’m very happy in joining Global Sports Streaming and Borizteca Boxing in this venture. It’s the perfect opportunity to provide live fights that provide knockouts to our core subscribers and fight fans via our platform. We look forward to this event and others that will see Fight Hub TV move into broadcasting live fights and events in 2018.”

See Also

Marcos Villegas created Fight Hub TV in 2009 and since than has built Fight Hub into the largest and most subscribed to digital platform for boxing in the world and second biggest in all of combat sports. Boxing fans and combat sport fans have truly found Fight Hub TV to be a great source of information on their favorite fighters and events.

Fight Fans can watch the undercards on youtube.com/fighthub and change over to bestinboxing.com to watch the pay per view portion of the card. Exciting prospect Dewayne Beamon (13-0 10KOs) of Goldsboro, North Carolina will be fighting Angel Francisco Ramos Serrano (17-1-1 12KOs) of Ensenada, Mexico in the main event.

The pay per view platform is just step one for Global Sports Streaming as they are preparing to launch their own Netflix style sports streaming service in the second quarter of 2018. “This is an idea I’ve had in my head for years and it’s finally in the process of being built. We will be expanding our sports coverage to an assortment of sports programming. We will be developing our own programming as well as working with sports producers to develop content for the platform,” stated Armando.

Other fighters scheduled to appear on the broadcast are super featherweight Mario Ramirez (9-1, 3 KOs), super lightweight Armando Tovar (8-1, 6 KOs), super welterweight Kevin Torres (6-0-1, 5 KOs) and opening up the Pay-Per-View portion will be super featherweight Roberto Meza (8-1, 4 KOs)

The show begins at 7 PM PST on www.youtube.com/fighthub, and at 10 PM PST on www.bestinboxing.com for $2.99

For more information on Global sports Streaming, Contact:

Armando Bareño at 818-339-7807 or armando@globalsportsstreaming.com

Read more articles about: dewayne beamon

See Also