Jones: I’m Here To Knock Cheeseman Out

Carson Jones has warned Ted Cheeseman that he’s coming to the UK to KO his title dreams as they clash at The O2 in London tomorrow night, live on Sky Sports.

Jones has beaten Brian Rose and Ben Hall in Britain following a pair of fights with Kell Brook, the first of which he became close to handing the Sheffield star a first career defeat.

The 31 year old harbours ambitions at a higher level and with the WBA International Super-Welterweight title on the line, Jones can return to the States with fresh momentum behind him.

“I can’t afford to lose,” said Jones. “Beating Cheeseman puts me in the limelight and opens doors for bigger fights. A World title shot is something I still want before I quit.

“The years that go by mature you and I am closer to the end now. I’m not done, but I’ve been in this game for years.

“I like to knock guys out. That’s what I’m known for when I win fights. That’s always my goal – If it’s not a knockout, I’m not happy.”

Cheeseman is 12-0 having enjoyed a fine year in 2017, picking up the English Super-Welterweight title. The Bermondsey youngster admits that this is the biggest test of his fledgling career, and Jones feels he can capitalise on his lack of experience and claim a big win.

“He’s just 22 years old and hasn’t fought competition like me,” said Jones. “It will be a good fight for me and a win propels me into a bigger fight.

“I couldn’t get my music to work whilst I was working out recently, I found a full fight of Ted’s for the first time and watched it. He’s not a bad fighter! I have my work cut out but I’ve been preparing professionally to get the job done.”

Jones has the bit between his teeth for tomorrow night’s action after a frustrating night on his last big occasion. The Oklahoma man travelled to Mexico to take on Antonio Margarito in September and looked on the verge of adding a huge scalp to his CV, only for the referee to halt the contest after seven rounds with an exhausted Margarito badly cut from an accidental headclash that afforded the host a TD win.

“I was robbed against Margarito,” said Jones. “It happens too much in boxing. I was on my way to stopping him, he couldn’t stand up during one of the rounds. They found a way to steal the fight from me.

“Mexico is the only place on earth where you can quit on your stool and still win. It’s in the past, it’s a defeat on my record through a TD and I have to solider on.

“I had a tick over fight a couple of weeks ago. I had nothing on the table at the time so it was to stay busy, a few weeks after it was made Eddie got in touch and we made this fight. Rather than pulling out we wanted to build some momentum. I was back in the gym the next day preparing for Cheeseman.

“I always come over to bring it and it won’t be any different. It’ll be a good show.”

Jones’ clash with Cheeseman is part of a huge night of action in Greenwich as unbeaten Cruiserweight talents Lawrence Okolie and Isaac Chamberlain settle their ‘British Beef’.

Watford’s Reece Bellotti puts his Commonwealth Featherweight title on the line for the first time against Crawley’s Ben Jones, Team GB Rio Olympian Joshua Buatsi laces them up for a fourth time in the paid ranks, Paul Butler gets valuable rounds as he hunts a shot at the WBA World Bantamweight crown, former World title challenger Charlie Edwards looks to get back on the road to major honours, and Felix Cash is full of confidence after moving to 7-0 with a second successive first round KO win last week and is looking to land a first title shot at Middleweight in 2018.

