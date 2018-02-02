Jordan Platt: No Love Lost

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Launceston rookie Jordan Platt admits he wasn’t even a boxing fan until a desire to get fit gave him the bug.

The super-lightweight is preparing for just his second professional bout at the age of 35, when he takes on Liam Richards on BCB Promotions’ ‘No Love Lost’ show at the Plymouth Guildhall next Friday.

Nearly 15 years as an amateur prompted Platt to have a crack at the pro scene before it was too late – and the Cornishman plans to make the most of his remaining years.

“I only started the boxing when I was 20 for a bit of fitness,” he explained.

“I wasn’t even really a boxing fan at all. Obviously I watched Mike Tyson’s fights etc but I didn’t even know there was a boxing club in Launceston and it never crossed my mind.

“When I heard there was a gym I thought I’d go down there to improve my fitness instead of just going out drinking and I got the buzz from there. I’d been going there for a year and a coach asked if I wanted to give it a go fighting, and that was that.”

Platt added: “Basically I did it on and off for 13 or 14 years but with working full-time, you can’t put everything into it. Then my coach Des got his pro licence and I thought I’d give it a go for a few years. I’ve got nothing to lose.

“I was hit and miss as an amateur. I’d have four or five fights then take a break, then start missing it. A couple of years ago I thought ‘this is it now, box until I’m 40 because there’s no going back’.

“I’m 35 now and I’m going to have a go. I’m not talking about major titles or anything but you never know. Stranger things have happened!”

Platt is joined on a packed card at the Guildhall by the likes of Darren Townley, Wes Smith, Zane Turner, Jack Bellingham, Des Newton and Louis Aitken.

The show is sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, who will again host the Aftershow Party and features a host of Devon-based boxers on the undercard.

Tickets are £35 or £60 Ringside and are available by calling: 07958 398 355. Doors open at 6:30pm with boxing commencing at 7:30pm at Plymouth Guildhall, Armada Way, Plymouth, PL1 2AA.

Find out more about Grosvenor Casino Plymouth here: http://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/plymouth/

