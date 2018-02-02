Povetkin And Price Clash On Joshua-Parker Bill

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Alexander Povetkin will defend his WBA Inter-Continental and WBO International Heavyweight titles against David Price at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on March 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Former WBA ruler Povetkin is the mandatory challenger for the WBA Super title held by Anthony Joshua MBE, who meets Joseph Parker in a unification blockbuster at the top of the bill. The Russian powerhouse will be targeting a showdown with the main event winner, but must first make a second successful defence of his titles having seen off Christian Hammer in December after winning the belts in July against Andriy Rudenko.

“I’m very excited to be fighting on this huge show,” said Povetkin. “I expect to put on a great performance and then go on to fight the Joshua vs. Parker winner later this year.”

Price has other ideas as he lands a golden opportunity to take a seat at the top table in the Heavyweight division. The Liverpool favourite returned to action in December in Essex after his loss to Hammer in February, and the 34 year old is determined to take this golden chance on a ‘life changing’ night.

“It is a massive, massive chance for me and it has come from nowhere,” said Price. “I wasn’t expecting an opportunity like this to appear so it was a no-brainer.

“It is a big ask for me to go out and win this fight but upsets do happen in sport. I have been on the wrong end of upsets in boxing and I think I am due a bit of luck. I have a belief that this fight has come at the right time for me and I have a belief that I am going to win the fight.

“Without doing myself a disservice, every dog has its day and I have a feeling that this is doing to be my day and everything that has happened has led to this.

“I have never found myself in this position where I have been the big underdog and I have everything to gain. I will go in there completely free of any pressure and I think people will see the best of me for that very reason.

“Make no mistake, I am coming to win. At first, I was just grateful for the opportunity but now in my mind I have to win this fight. There is plenty to gain and too much upside for me not to win this fight – it could be life changing. I am desperate to win this fight and I will do everything in my power to do so.

“I know it will be a hard fight, anything can happen in a fight and I may have to get off the floor to win. It is going to be the hardest fight of my life but something is telling me it is going to be my night.

“Sparring will be key for me. I am going to have to take myself out of my comfort zone when it comes to sparring for this fight. I need to bring in world-class sparring partners who will test me every day. We will go away to Germany for some sparring, we haven’t got any names yet but we are having a look.

“In the past I have performed my best when I have been really tested in the gym and in sparring, so that will be key for this fight. I need to be prepared for what is to come because it is going to be a hard fight and as long as I am prepared physically and mentally then nature will take its course.”

Povetkin and Price clash on a huge night of boxing in Cardiff as Joshua and Parker battle for the IBF, WBA Super, IBO and WBO World titles.

Limited tickets remain on sale for the event priced at £300 and £600 from www.stubhub.co.uk

Coach packages are on sale via www.seetickets.com with various pick up/drop off locations available throughout the UK.

For accessibility and wheelchair tickets – please contact the Principality Stadium via 02920 822432.

Official hospitality packages are available to purchase directly from Principality Stadium Experience. Both private suite and premium lounge packages are available to purchase, with prices starting from £450 per person + VAT. For further information please call the team on 02920 822 413.

Official Hospitality packages are also available via Sportsworld via www.sportsworld.co.uk or by calling 0208 9712966

Authorities are strongly advising fans to allow plenty of time to get into both Cardiff and Principality Stadium and to plan their travel before purchasing a ticket. Details can be found via the Information tab at: http://www.principalitystadium.wales/events/v/joshua-v-parker-2018-03-31

