Pro boxing and Pro MMA doubleheader on Feb. 16

The ONLY regular professional boxing and MMA series in the 818 returns to the World Famous Sportsmen’s Lodge Events Center in Studio City, California with another DOUBLEHEADER. That’s right… another two live shows on back-to-back nights to kick off the 2018 series of shows!!!

First, on Friday, February 16th, GALPIN MAZDA presents another installment of VALLEY FIGHT NIGHT featuring some of the best young boxing prospects in Southern California. 10 pro boxing bouts have been scheduled featuring boxers from the San Fernando Valley and Greater Los Angeles areas including Jessy “El Mago” Martinez (8-0), Michael Norato (4-0), Vlad Panin (1-0), Miguel Alcantara (4-0), Stephen Pichardo (2-1), Albert Leyva (1-0), Ronnie Biggers (1-0), Robert Ochoa (2-0), and the return of Art “Lionheart” Hovhanessian

(17-4-3).

Then, on Saturday, February 17th, California Xtreme Fighting, the promotional gem of the California Mixed Martial Arts scene, returns with CXF 11: Alpha Dog. CXF Championship Belts will be up for grabs in the Lightweight and Flyweight divisions as undefeated crowd favorite Richard Leroy faces Darren Smith Jr. in a sub-chapter to the ongoing CALI KINGS tournament. While Champion Georgie Garcia defends his belt against upstart Christian Rodriguez. The prelims bouts are too stacked to list but will be highlighted by the wildly anticipated returns of Sergei Minasyan, Markus Kowal, Dave Roberts, Brian Del Rosario, Niko Ruiz, and a female bout between Brooke Mayo and Brittney Victoria.

Tickets to either show can be purchased online at www.bashboxing.com.

For more info on CXF MMA, go to www.CXFMMA.com and for more info on VALLEY FIGHT NIGHT, go to www.ValleyFightNight.com

Doors Open at 6:30pm; First Bout at 7:00pm SHARP.

All bouts are subject to change.

