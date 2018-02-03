Gassiev and Dorticos hit the scales in Sochi

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

IBF World Champion Murat Gassiev (90,3 kg) (25-0, 18 KOs) and WBA World Champion Yunier Dorticos (90,7 kg) (22-0, 21 KOs) made weight ahead of Saturday’s Ali Trophy semi-final at the Bolshoy Ice Dome, Sochi.

“I would like to thank every who came to the weigh-in,” said Gassiev. “I don’t feel any pressure at all. I am looking forward to fighting in front of my family, friends, and fans.”

“The stare down was intense, but that is normal. I see a future in the tournament after this fight. I will do my job.”

Said Cuban Dorticos: “I will end the fight before the fifth round. I will kick his ass in front of his own fans.”

“On Saturday the Russian fans and boxing fanatics all over the world will learn what the ‘KO Doctor’ is about!”

Saturday’s winner will face Ukraine’s Aleksandr Usyk in the final of the cruiserweight edition of the World Boxing Super Series. The final takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in May.

27/01/2018 Cruiserweight Semi-Final:

Aleksandr Usyk vs. Mairis Briedis (WBO World & WBC World) – Usyk won MD

Riga Arena, Riga, Latvia

03/02/18 Cruiserweight Semi-Final:

Murat Gassiev vs. Yunier Dorticos (IBF World & WBA World)

Bolshoy Ice Dome, Sochi, Russia​

17/02/18 Super Middleweight Semi-Final:

George Groves vs. Chris Eubank Jr (WBA Super World & IBO World)

Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK

24/02/18 Super Middleweight Semi-Final:

Callum Smith vs. Juergen Braehmer (WBC Diamond Belt)

Arena Nürnberger Versicherung, Nuremberg, Germany

WORLD BOXING SUPER SERIES AT A GLANCE

Number of participants: 16

Number of belts: 7

Number of world champions: 6

Number of former world champions: 3

Number of undefeated fighters: 9

Combined Record of participants (at start): 423 wins, 17 losses, 294 KOs

