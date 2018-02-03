Zach Parker confirmed as reserve for Groves-Eubank Ali Trophy clash

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Undefeated British super-middleweight Zach Parker (14-0, 10 KOs) has been confirmed as the reserve for the blockbuster World Boxing Super Series semi-final between domestic rivals George Groves and Chris Eubank Jr. on February 17 at the Manchester Arena.

Parker, who was recently announced as the mandatory challenger for Rocky Fielding’s British Super Middleweight title, will be on standby to enter the tournament in the unlikely scenario of one of the original participants being unable to continue.

Assuming Parker is not called upon to participate, the 23-year old from Derbyshire will face Spain’s Adasat Rodriguez (16-6-2, 10 KOs) in a 10-round contest on the undercard of Groves and Eubank Jr.’s hotly anticipated clash.

“It’s been a crazy year for me. It’s all come so quickly,” said Parker. “18 months ago I was boxing on the small-hall shows, and now I’m boxing on the biggest stage possible. I want to show people that I’m the best of them all!”

However, Parker faces a formidable opponent in former Spanish Light Heavyweight champion and WBC Mediterranean Super Middleweight titleholder Adasat Rodriguez.

The 31-year old from Tenerife, who has previously shared the ring with World Boxing Super Series quarter-finalist Erik Skoglund, suggests his British opponent is in danger of overlooking him.

“This is a massive opportunity for me on the biggest stage,” said Rodriguez. “Boxing people all over the world will know about me after I beat Parker. People like to talk about Parker’s power, but I’m the bigger puncher!”

