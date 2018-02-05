Kermit Cintron to now face Marquis Taylor on Tuesday, February 13th at The Sands Bethlehem Event Center

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Two-time world welterweight champion, Kermit Cintron will now face Marquis Taylor in a ten-round bout on Tuesday, February 13th at The Sands Bethlehem Event Center.

Already announced were two eight-round co-main events featuring Frank De Alba (22-2-2, 9 KOs) taking on Carlos Padilla (16-6-1, 10 KOs) as well as Mykal Fox (15-0, 4 Kos) battling Ricardo Garcia (14-1, 9 KO’s) in a super lightweight bout.

The card is promoted by King’s Promotions.

Taylor of Houston, Texas has a record 8-1.

The 24 year-old is a five year veteran, who has a victory over previously undefeated Oscar Torres (8-0). Taylor has won five fights in a row which includes his last fight when he won a six-round unanimous decision over Hector Mercado on November 11, 2017 in Houston.

Cintron of Reading, PA has a record of 39-6-3 with 30 KOs.

The 38 year-old Cintron is a 18 year professional who won his first 23 fights (20 via stoppage) by defeating the likes of Leon Pearson (9-1-1), Said Ouali (7-0), Omar Davila (12-2), Ian Mackillop (14-1), Luis Rosado (29-5), Elio Ortiz (25-6), & Teddy Reid (22-5-1).

On April 23, 2005, Cintron was stopped by Antonio Margarito in his bid to win the WBO Welterweight title.

Cintron scored two wins, which included a 10th round stoppage over contender David Estrada (18-2) before stopping Mark Suarez in six-rounds to capture the IBF Welterweight title on October 28, 2006 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Cintron made two defenses of the crown which was highlighted by a two-round destruction over Walter Matthysse (26-1), before being stopped by Margarito in their rematch.

Cintron then sandwiched wins over Lovemore Ndou (46-10-1), Alfredo Angulo (15-0) and Juliano Ramos (15-2) around a draw with Sergio Martinez (44-1-1) before dropping fights with world champions Paul Williams and Carlos Molina.

In his last bout, Cintron was stopped in five round by Tyrone Brunson.

The “Philly Fight of the Year” Candidate saw Cintron score two knockdowns in round four, but Brunson came back to drop Cintron three times in round five.

“This is a fight to comeback to get back where I need to be. After the Brunson fight, it was back to the drawing board. this fight will start to get me back to the top one more time,” said Cintron.

In an eight-round bout, heavyweight contender Joe Hanks (22-2, 14 KOs) of Newark, NJ will fight Nick Guivas (14-9-2, 9 KOs) of Topeka, Kansas.

In six-round bouts:

Colby Madison (5-0-1, 4 KOs) of Owings Mills, Maryland will fight Dante Selby (2-3-1) of Philadelphia in a heavyweight bout.

Blake Mansfield (5-1-1, 3 KOs) of Burlington, NC will fight Darryl Bunting (3-2-2, 1 KO) of Asbury Park, NJ in a middleweight tilt.

Chiase Nelson (6-1, 3 Kos) of Mansfield, OH will fight Vincent Jennings (5-4-1, 4 KOs) of Grand Rapids, MI in a featherweight battle.

In four-round bouts:

Michael Coffie (1-0, 1 KO) will take on pro debuting Nicoy Clarke of Jersey City, NJ in a heavyweight bout.

Martino Jules (2-0) of Allentown, PA will fight Malik Loften (1-0, 1 KO) of Suitland, MD in a featherweight bout.

Juan Sanchez (4-0, 1 KO) of Allentown, PA will take on Sergio Aguilar (2-6, 2 KOs) of Homestead, FL in a featherweight bout.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by King’s Promotions, are priced at $50, $75 and $100, not including applicable service charges and taxes and are on sale now. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.

