A new sports entertainment organisation today descends on the United Kingdom. Born out of youth culture for a new era, and a new wave in British boxing.

Unique new fast paced format sanctioned by the British Boxing Board of Control Single elimination tournament events with eight fighters who compete for big cash prizes on one night

ULTIMATE BOXXER 1 will take place on Saturday 28th April in Manchester with 8 undefeated fighters

Sign up at www.ultimateboxxer.com for access to ticket pre-sale on Feb 19 for event launch

Sports entertainment organisation will provide career propelling opportunities in each weight division along with the chance to win life changing prize money Street youth culture brand with entertainment at the heart to broaden the sports appeal mainstream to a new generation of fans

21st century entrepreneurs create innovative online strategy for the promotion, brands and broadcasting rights. Online partners include UNILAD and Social Chain

LONDON, UK – MONDAY 5TH FEBRUARY

ULTIMATE BOXXER, Britain’s first Boxing Entertainment brand, launched today in Central London, with ambassadors and non-directors Ricky Hatton, Paulie Malignaggi, Anthony Crolla and BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Charlie Sloth, presented by Rickie Haywood Williams.

The elimination tournament format, approved by the British Boxing Board of Control, is a unique, fast-paced concept for professional boxing. Each event has an initial eight fighters, who compete in four quarter-finals of 3 x 3-minute rounds followed by two semi-finals and one final, with the winner becoming tournament champion for their weight class.

As an independent sports entertainment organisation, the directors have created a transparent brand that focuses on providing an equal platform for fighters. BBBoC license-holders and promotors for ULTIMATE BOXXER include Carl Greaves, Jalal Kamani, Executive Director, and, Benjamin Shalom, founder & Managing Director.

ULTIMATE BOXXER was founded to provide a transformed boxing experience through their online power & flexibility. The product is designed to suit all boxing fans as well as those hooked on entertainment, event and celebrity experiences to catapult boxing in the 21st century.

‘ULTIMATE BOXXER 1’ will take place on Saturday 28th April at EventCity in Manchester with 8 undefeated WELTERWEIGHT fighters from around the United Kingdom.

Events will be a seated intimate experience with tickets are expected to sell-out. Tickets will go on pre-sale on the 19th February for the event launch, for those that have signed up at www.ultimateboxxer.com

ULTIMATE BOXXER is the emergence of the 21st century using leading digital brands to provide a transformed boxing experience for the next generation. ULTIMATE BOXXER will use cutting edge social media and internet broadcasting to appeal to mainstream and non-boxing purists. A major partner of the event is UNILAD, the largest Facebook page in the world who will broadcast the events to millions of people.

Ricky Hatton, Former three-time Light Welterweight & Welterweight Champion of the World, and ULTIMATE BOXXER ambassador, said:

“There is a huge amount of talented British fighters who do not get, or cannot get, the mainstream exposure they deserve. In boxing you have to wait for a lucky break and ULTIMATE BOXXER will give them the opportunity for exposure and to show everyone what they are about. It would have been interesting to see what would have happened in ULTIMATE BOXXER could have done for my career when I was making my way through in the early days.”

Paulie Malignaggi, Former Two-Weight World Champion, and ULTIMATE BOXXER, Non-Executive Director, said:

“ULTIMATE BOXXER will provide a golden opportunity for unbeaten fighters to test themselves on the big stage regardless of background, trainer or promotional contract. We see this as the future of boxing promotion, and the solution of how we take the sport of boxing to the British public interest. With credible, competitive bouts each fight and a truly modern age experience to build stronger connections with fans in venue and at home.

“ULTIMATE BOXXER offers something new, exciting and different to the fight game landscape. The boxers involved are hungry and determined to take a risk in their careers due to lack of opportunity; ULTIMATE BOXXER will enable them to test themselves against rival boxers in the same position and give them an opportunity to towards their ultimate goal of becoming a tournament champion or to open other opportunities that may not have been available to them before.”

Benjamin Shalom, Founder and Managing Director, ULTIMATE BOXXER, said

“ULTIMATE BOXXER is a completely unique brand designed to offer something necessary for fighters by providing a platform to help with recognition of talent. We aim to provide a transparent and independent platform for boxers who aren’t getting the fights they need and deserve to take it to the next level.

“ULTIMATE BOXXER is more than a boxing brand, representing 21st century culture we aim to create an amazing spectacle to engage with multiple audiences. With casual fans only engaged a handful of times per year our entertainment experience and online power allows us to create something special for the consumer and importantly solve current restrictions for fighters in British Boxing. A cutting edge experience.”

