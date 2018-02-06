Action-packed prospects show coming to York Hall

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Promoter Frank Warren returns to the World-famous York Hall on Saturday 24th February for an action-packed evening of boxing featuring some of the very best up-and-coming prospects in the UK, broadcast live on BT Sport and BoxNation.

Warren’s opening show of 2018 will star an array of young talent including Ilford Light-Heavyweight powerhouse Anthony ‘The Beast’ Yarde, Greenwich Heavyweight sensation Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois and Manchester’s undefeated English Super-Featherweight Champion Zelfa ‘Brown Flash’ Barrett.

Yarde (14-0, 13 KO’s) defends his WBO Intercontinental and European Light-Heavyweight titles against Frenchman Tony Averlant (26-9-2, 5 KO’s). A fruitful 2017 that saw Yarde pick up the Southern Area and WBO Intercontinental and European titles cemented his place as one of the hottest properties in British boxing.

“2017 was a good year for me,” said Yarde. “I picked up three belts and stopped all five of my opponents. This year is going to be bigger and better. My job is to keep my head down, work hard and enjoy the journey.

“I’m hoping that Averlant is a durable opponent, he’s only been stopped twice and one of those stoppages was against former WBA Light-Heavyweight World Champion Juergen Braeher.”

Knockout artist Dubois (6-0, 6 KO’s) fights at the historical East London venue for the first time in his professional career as he defends his Southern Area Heavyweight belt against Queensborough’s DL Jones (8-0-1).

Dubois is promising to start the New Year with another explosive performance at the iconic fight theatre that has hosted a number of current and former British Heavyweight World Champions including Lennox Lewis, David Haye and Anthony Joshua.

Already a Southern Area and WBC World Youth Champion, the young giant is aiming to add more belts to his growing collection before his 21st birthday in September.

“I want every belt,” said Dubois. “I won two belts in my first year as a professional boxer and I’ll be looking to win more in 2018. I’m ready to start the year with a bang.

“It’s an honour to be fighting at York Hall for the first time in my pro career. Lennox Lewis fought there in his seventh fight and I’ll be doing the same. He went on to win World Titles and that’s my aim too. It might be the first and last time I ever fight at the Hall so don’t miss out.”

Barrett (19-0, 12 KO’s) takes on former British Super-Featherweight title challenger Ronnie Clark (20-4-2, 10 KO’s) when he fights in the capital for the first time. ‘Brown Flash’ hopes his English title win against fellow Mancuanian Chris Conwell at the First Direct Arena in October will be the first of many belts.

The nephew of former British and European Super-Lightweight Champion Pat ‘Black Flash’ Barrett is already creating waves in the North West and is determined to justify the hype against Dundee’s Clark.

A product of the renowned Collyhurst and Moston boxing club, many pundits believe Barrett is a World Champion in waiting; and the man himself is aiming to prove them right by the age of 27.

“By the time I’m 27 I’ll be a World Champion,” said Barrett. “Becoming a World Champion is my main ambition and I have the right team around me to achieve that dream. I’m incredibly hungry and I’ll be looking to challenge for more belts this year.

“Clark has only lost to decent fighters including Martin Joseph Ward and Craig Evans. He’s a tough man and drew against British Featherweight Champion as well, he’s another step up and should provide me with a good test.”

Elsewhere on a stacked card hard-hitting Southampton Super-Welterweight Joe Pigford returns to the ring after a brutal KO win over Aaron Morgan in May 2017; all-action Welling Super-Featherweight talent Archie ‘Sharpshooter’ Sharp aims to improve his unbeaten record to 12-0; former Southern Area Super-Featherweight Champion Boy Jones Jnr fights a Lightweight for the first time; gifted Southampton Featherweight Ryan ‘The Piranha’ Garner looks to get his career back on track when he fights over four rounds; Ilford Welterweight talent Hamzah Sheeraz fights in his second professional contest; stylish Ilford Super-Middleweight Umar Sadiq and former Team GB Flyweight Harvey Horn both look to go 2-0 while Beckton Lightweight and Anthony Yarde gym mate Mohammed Bilal Ali makes his professional debut.

