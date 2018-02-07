No Love Lost: Louis Aitken

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

The former international-class kickboxer knuckled down immediately to shift the extra pound or so and will be fighting fit for Friday’s bout with at the Plymouth Guildhall.

Ahead of BCB Promotions’ ‘No Love Lost’ show, Aitken said: “My weight was really good before Christmas and I decided I didn’t need to take my scales to Scotland when I went up for a bit of time away.

“I nearly soiled myself when I got back and got on the scales! I’ve been on a strict diet ever since.

“I wasn’t quite eating deep-fried Mars bars but everything else seems to be deep-fried,” he quipped.

“The weight shifted easily enough and I’ve been able to focus on training and sparring. I’ve done a bit of away sparring with Craig Evans up in Newport, which was great. Really humbling.

“It was fantastic sparring and it really helped me out with my preparations. To be fair it’s good locally to have regular sparring with the lads like Des Newton and Jack Bellingham, but it’s also great to go somewhere different and mix it up.”

Popular Aitken has also had to deal with a rush of ticket sales alongside training and dieting.

“Tickets are going great,” he said. “It’s funny because January is such a long month and you get a bit nervous, then payday comes along and everybody starts buying them!”

Aitken is joined on a packed card at the Guildhall by the likes of Darren Townley, Wes Smith, Zane Turner, Jack Bellingham, Des Newton and Jordan Platt.

The show is sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, who will again host the Aftershow Party and features a host of Devon-based boxers on the undercard.

Tickets are £35 or £60 Ringside and are available by calling: 07958 398 355. Doors open at 6:30pm with boxing commencing at 7:30pm at Plymouth Guildhall, Armada Way, Plymouth, PL1 2AA.

