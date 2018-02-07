TwitterFacebook

Weigh-In Results For Tomorrow’s Broadway Boxing Card At BB King Blues Club & Grill In Times Square, New York City

Noel Murphy 139.2 lbs. vs. Mikkel LesPierre 139.4 lbs. (Photo Credit: Ed Diller/DiBella Entertainment)

Oleksandr Teslenko 220 lbs. (right) vs. Keenan Hickman 269.2 lbs. (Photo Credit: Ed Diller/DiBella Entertainment)

Mykquan Williams 146 lbs. vs. Preston Wilson 142.8 lbs. (Photo Credit: Ed Diller/DiBella Entertainment)

RED CORNER                                                         BLUE CORNER

10 ROUNDS – VACANT WBC USNBC SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Noel Murphy                                                                              vs.                           Mikkel LesPierre
Woodlawn, NY                                                                                                           Brooklyn, NY
12-0, 2 KO’s                                                                                                                18-0-1, 8 KO’s
139.2 lbs.                                                                                                                      139.4 lbs.

6 ROUNDS – JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHTS
Jude Franklin                                                                                 vs.                          Floriano Pagliara
Brooklyn, NY                                                                                                                Brooklyn, NY
6-0, 5 KO’s                                                                                                                   16-7-2, 7 KO’s
128 lbs.                                                                                                                          129.6 lbs.

8 ROUNDS – HEAVYWEIGHTS
Oleksandr Teslenko                                                                     vs.                            Keenan Hickman
Toronto, Canada                                                                                                           Baton Rouge, LA
11-0, 9 KO’s                                                                                                                   6-2-1, 2 KO’s
220 lbs.                                                                                                                           269.2 lbs.

6 ROUNDS – WELTERWEIGHTS
Mykquan Williams                                                                     vs.                            Preston Wilson
East Hartford, CT                                                                                                       Parkersburg, WV
9-0, 5 KO’s                                                                                                                   4-2-1, 3 KO’s
146 lbs.                                                                                                                         142.8 lbs.

6 ROUNDS – HEAVYWEIGHTS
Stephan Shaw                                                                                 vs.                           Joel Caudle
St. Louis, MO                                                                                                                 Raleigh, NC
9-0, 6 KO’s                                                                                                                      7-1-1, 5 KO’s
261.8 lbs.                                                                                                                         265 lbs.

4 ROUNDS – WELTERWEIGHTS
Jonathan Arroyo                                                                       vs.                             Andrea Crepaldi
Patchogue, NY                                                                                                             New York, NY
1-0                                                                                                                                 Pro Debut
146 lbs.                                                                                                                         142.2 lbs.

*The Jon Fernandez vs. Fatiou Fassinou bout was called off at today’s weigh-in due to Fassinou falling ill. Fassinou is expected to recover quickly and promoters will attempt to reschedule the bout.

All Bouts Subject to Change

Boxing fans can watch the entire card streamed live on DiBella Entertainment’s Facebook page starting at 7:00 PM ET:
https://www.facebook.com/DiBellaEntertainment

Tickets for tomorrow’s Broadway Boxing event, which is promoted by DiBella Entertainment and presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, and Christos Steak House, are priced at $125, $100, $75 and $55. For tickets, please call the DiBella Entertainment office at 212-947-2577. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the venue on fight night for cash only. Doors open at 6:30pm, with the first fight scheduled for 7:00pm. B.B. King Blues Club & Grill is located at 237 W. 42nd Street between 7th and 8th Avenues in Times Square.

 

 

