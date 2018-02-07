Weigh-In Results For Tomorrow’s Broadway Boxing Card At BB King Blues Club & Grill In Times Square, New York City
FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK
Noel Murphy 139.2 lbs. vs. Mikkel LesPierre 139.4 lbs. (Photo Credit: Ed Diller/DiBella Entertainment)
Oleksandr Teslenko 220 lbs. (right) vs. Keenan Hickman 269.2 lbs. (Photo Credit: Ed Diller/DiBella Entertainment)
Mykquan Williams 146 lbs. vs. Preston Wilson 142.8 lbs. (Photo Credit: Ed Diller/DiBella Entertainment)
RED CORNER BLUE CORNER
10 ROUNDS – VACANT WBC USNBC SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Noel Murphy vs. Mikkel LesPierre
Woodlawn, NY Brooklyn, NY
12-0, 2 KO’s 18-0-1, 8 KO’s
139.2 lbs. 139.4 lbs.
6 ROUNDS – JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHTS
Jude Franklin vs. Floriano Pagliara
Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn, NY
6-0, 5 KO’s 16-7-2, 7 KO’s
128 lbs. 129.6 lbs.
8 ROUNDS – HEAVYWEIGHTS
Oleksandr Teslenko vs. Keenan Hickman
Toronto, Canada Baton Rouge, LA
11-0, 9 KO’s 6-2-1, 2 KO’s
220 lbs. 269.2 lbs.
6 ROUNDS – WELTERWEIGHTS
Mykquan Williams vs. Preston Wilson
East Hartford, CT Parkersburg, WV
9-0, 5 KO’s 4-2-1, 3 KO’s
146 lbs. 142.8 lbs.
6 ROUNDS – HEAVYWEIGHTS
Stephan Shaw vs. Joel Caudle
St. Louis, MO Raleigh, NC
9-0, 6 KO’s 7-1-1, 5 KO’s
261.8 lbs. 265 lbs.
4 ROUNDS – WELTERWEIGHTS
Jonathan Arroyo vs. Andrea Crepaldi
Patchogue, NY New York, NY
1-0 Pro Debut
146 lbs. 142.2 lbs.
*The Jon Fernandez vs. Fatiou Fassinou bout was called off at today’s weigh-in due to Fassinou falling ill. Fassinou is expected to recover quickly and promoters will attempt to reschedule the bout.
All Bouts Subject to Change
Boxing fans can watch the entire card streamed live on DiBella Entertainment’s Facebook page starting at 7:00 PM ET:
https://www.facebook.com/DiBellaEntertainment
Tickets for tomorrow’s Broadway Boxing event, which is promoted by DiBella Entertainment and presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, and Christos Steak House, are priced at $125, $100, $75 and $55. For tickets, please call the DiBella Entertainment office at 212-947-2577. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the venue on fight night for cash only. Doors open at 6:30pm, with the first fight scheduled for 7:00pm. B.B. King Blues Club & Grill is located at 237 W. 42nd Street between 7th and 8th Avenues in Times Square.