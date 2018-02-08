Former Olympian Lenin Castillo inks with Spartan Boxing Club

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Former Olympian Lenin Castillo (17-1-1, 12 KO’s) from the Dominican Republic has signed with new Puerto Rican management company, Spartan Boxing Club, on his mission to be part of the big stages in boxing.

Spartan Boxing Club President Raul Pastrana stated that “We are already planning to put Castillo on April 7 card in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where Angel Acosta will defend his WBO world title, and we are currently in the process of looking for a quality opponent together with a regional title to rank Castillo in the top positions in order to get a greater fight by the end of the year”.

“I signed with Spartan Boxing because they have an incredible platform and a work plan that I understand will be effective for my long-term career. I’m crazy to get back the ring to show that I deserve to be on the big stages and what better way to start this new path in front of my dear Puerto Rican people whom make me feel at home every time I go there” said Castillo who at the amateur boxing level won gold medals at the Jr. Pan American Games and José ‘Cheo’ Aponte International Tournament, and competed at the Olympic Games at welterweight category in Beijing, China. In his last fight, held in the month of November at the Hotel Jaragua in Santo Domingo, Castillo defeated by brutal knockout in the first round over power puncher, Andy Perez (20-7, 19 KO’s).

Spartan Boxing Club is composed of the decorated fighters: Super Bantamweight Yenifel Vicente (31-3-2, 23 KO) of the Dominican Republic who is ranked in the WBO & WBC, former members of the Puerto Rican National Amateur Boxing Team: Bernard ‘Bimbo’ Lebrón (9-0, 4KO’s), John ‘La Bestia’ Correa (3-0, 3KO’s) and Wilfredo ‘Bimbito’ Méndez (9-0, 4KO’s), among others boxers.

