No Love Lost: Paul Roberts

Super-bantamweight Paul Roberts admits his professional debut last year felt so “natural” it convinced him a career in the paid ranks was “meant to be”.

The former amateur star is looking forward to his second outing on Friday’s ‘No Love Lost’ show at the Plymouth Guildhall, when he takes on Brett Fidoe on the BCB Promotions show.

That follows his first paid bout back in October, when he looked highly impressive in outpointing the game Ricky Leach.

“My debut was a lot better than I expected,” he said. “It was a lot more relaxed and enjoyable than I expected.

“I just felt really casual in there and loads of people came up to me saying it was the best debut they’d ever seen, which was nice.

“As an amateur I never felt that relaxed. I think it’s because my head is so right and my style is so much more suited to pro boxing.

It’s like it was meant to be.”

Roberts is even more confident for his second fight, having brought a nutritionist on board.

“I’ve made the weight easily,” he said. “I’m actually closer to bantamweight than super-bantamweight. But I’m feeling stronger and with the weight sorted I can concentrate on the boxing side of it.”

Roberts is joined on a packed card at the Guildhall by the likes of Louis Aitken, Darren Townley, Wes Smith, Zane Turner, Jack Bellingham, Des Newton and Jordan Platt.

