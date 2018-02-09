Frank Galarza Never Gives Up and Always Gives Back

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

The old Frank Galarza (18-2-2, 11 KOs) is back and his timing couldn’t be better. In his second fight coming off of a 14-month layoff after suffering two difficult back-to-back losses, Galarza put together a strong performance at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on the Kovalev vs. Shabranskyy undercard, winning with solid scores in a unanimous decision.

Galarza returns to “his house,” the Mecca of Boxing, again on March 3 on the non-televised undercard of Sergey Kovalev vs. Igor Mikhalkin in a junior middleweight bout against veteran Ed Paredes (38-7-1, 25 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Galarza, now 32, said he knew he had to keep fighting. “My thing was to never quit. It’s easy to hang it up. Something inside me told me not to. Keep driving, keep seeking, keep pushing, keep asking,” said Galarza.

Galarza also found motivation in Youth Fighting Forward, the foundation he started in 2014, dedicated to engaging kids ages 8 to 17 of all backgrounds whether affected by crime, poverty, or simple low self-esteem through boxing and mentoring. Galarza saw a way to help kids who come from a background like his own — without family or other support systems — through boxing and mixed martial arts, along with a range of educational strategies. In a fitting twist, it was the kids who inspired Galarza to get back in the ring himself.

“I know what it’s like to not have much,” explained Galarza. “Look … Nobody expected me to become the person I became, in televised fights and knocking people out. Even I had some doubts, but I worked through it. I disciplined myself, trained myself, kept showing up. That’s the goal, keep showing up.”

Galarza said when he visits schools and tries to provide motivation, “A lot of them look at me and relate. They look up to the fact I was able to do it, had the confidence to do it. Just speaking to me gives them the confidence to do it. I know what it’s like not to have people believe in you. That makes them want to strive for something,” and it encourages Galarza to strive as well.

Galarza confesses he has something else in common with kids: he loves watching cartoons. “Deep down inside, I’m a big kid. I’m just a big kid,” Galarza admitted. “I don’t watch TV. I only watch cartoons. I watch ’em all! I watch all the new ones, the old ones. I love the ‘Team Titans.’

“Don’t judge me!” said Galarza with a big laugh. “It keeps me sane. I enjoy a good movie now and then, but you can ask my mother. I’ll watch cartoons all day.”

Back in the win column, the Brooklyn native says he finally feels like his old self. “I feel like my last fight, I needed to get my ferociousness back, the old Frank Galarza, my ‘Notorious.’ I needed to get back where I needed to be,” said Galarza.

Looking back on his return, Galarza said he’s pleased with his body work and display of boxing ability, including good movement and adjustments. “Toward the end of the rounds I decided to be smart and not get hit, I’ve proven that. Little corrections I need to do now, we’re sharpening our skills now.”

Galarza said he can’t wait to get back in the ring. “I’m comfortable, I’m back. Boxing sometimes takes a toll on you. It’s a love-hate relationship. I had to find the love again. The last fight brought the love and passion back. People can expect to see my passion for the sport” on March 3, Galarza promises fans.

About March 3: The Saturday, March 3 main event between Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev and Igor Mikhalkin is a 12-round match-up for the WBO Light Heavyweight World Title at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The co-main event features WBA Light Heavyweight World Champion Dmitry Bivol versus Sullivan Barrera in a 12-round title fight. Tickets range from $50 to $300 and are available at TicketMaster.com and the Madison Square Garden box office. The event is promoted by Main Events, Krusher Promotions and World of Boxing in association with EC Box Promotions and will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing® at 10:05 p.m. ET/PT.

