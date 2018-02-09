Selby vs Warrington tickets on sale to Leeds United ticket holders

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

On Saturday 19th May, Elland Road will host the IBF World Featherweight Title fight between the current World Champion, Lee Selby and number one contender for the belt, Leeds Warrior, Josh Warrington.

It’s the first time that Elland Road has staged a World Title Boxing fight and the event will be one of the biggest sporting occasions in Yorkshire this Summer!

Following the lively press conference last week where the two fighters came head to head, Leeds United are delighted to confirm ticket arrangements for this explosive night of boxing, with general admission tickets available from just £40 per person.

Ticket prices:

West Stand Blocks

B3, B4, C16, C22, D13 £40

C17, C21, D12 £60

C18, C20, D11 £80

C19 £100

North Stand Blocks

N2, N6, N7, N8, N9, N10, N11, N12 £40

N3, N4, N5 £60

East Stand Lower Blocks

L28, L34, L35 £40

L29, L33, L32 (Rows EE-C) £60

L30, L31 (Rows D-V), L32 (Rows EE-C) £80

L31 (Rows EE-C) £100

Pitch

Category 3 £100

Category 2 £150

Category 1 £200

Please note, not all areas listed will be initially available for sale and will open subject to demand.

For more information please contact the Leeds United Ticket Office on 0371 334 1992.

Hospitality is available starting at £130+VAT.

Sale dates:

Friday 9th February 2018 10:30am

Tickets will go on exclusive pre-sale to Leeds United Season Ticket Holders, Members and Seasonal Hospitality Guests.

Monday 12 February 2018 10:30am

Tickets released for general sale.

