GH3 Promotions signs Heavyweight prospect Ronald Hines

GH3 Promotions has signed Heavyweight prospect Ronald Hines.

Hines, 22 of Cleveland, Ohio is managed by former NFL Defensive End, Ray Edwards.

The 6’6″ Hines, began boxing at at the age of nine, as he was already involved in Karate, his dad took him to the boxing gym where he met his eventual trainer Push Davis.

Hines had an amateur career that saw him go 67-7, and he won the National Silver Gloves and the National Junior Olympics.

“I feel great signing with GH3 Promotions, they are a promotional outfit that can open doors for me,” said Hines. “I met Vito Mielnicki and GH3 is more of a family atmosphere, and I like that.”

“I am fortunate to have Ray Edwards on my team. He has been there and done that in football. He has been through all situations, and he can help mentor me through whatever comes my way.”

Hines ran into some trouble as he was preparing for the U.S. National Tournament, and he will be returning to the ring after a brief absence.

“That was a minor setback for a major comeback. I have learned not to let petty things get in the way. I am extremely focused, and I am where I need to be.”

GH3 Promotions, Vito Mielncki is enthusiastic about his new heavyweight prospect.

“Ronald is a pure puncher who has good boxing ability. He is 235 pounds, and he is just a kid at 22 years old. I am going to get him with strength and conditioning coach Freddy Caruso and turn him pro in May. I am looking to get him 7-10 fights over the next 12 months, and seven more fights in the 2nd year. He will be learning on the job.”

In Edwards, Hines has a mentor who has taken great interest in his 22 year-old fighter.

“I am excited to be involved in Ronald’s career,” said Edwards. “He has crazy upside. He hit some stumbling blocks, but he has a 2nd chance, and I am happy to see him through this journey. He has dedication to take him to the top of the world. I know he will grow from his experience, and I can help guide him and give him the info that will help him be successful. I want to help him keep focused which will not deter him from the path that was set for him.”

