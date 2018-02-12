Matchroom Boxing’s latest announcement

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Matchroom Boxing are delighted to announce a deal with PR agency SoapBox London.

SoapBox will be tasked with exposing Matchroom’s stable of British stars to a wider audience and working around the stellar line-up of shows coming up live on Sky Sports.

Founded in September 2015 by publicists Andy Bell and Rowan Wilkinson, Soapbox London provides creative and proactive media and social media management for elite sporting talent helping to build long term careers outside of sport, grow profile, publicise large scale events, activate and secure brand endorsements.

Matchroom Boxing joins an already impressive client roster that includes Heavyweight World Champion Anthony Joshua, Britain’s most decorated Olympian Sir Bradley Wiggins, England rugby fly half George Ford, Watford Captain Troy Deeney, IndyCar driver Max Chilton, Crystal Palace forward Wilf Zaha, ISM’s stellar stable of Golfers and Cricketers, Unique Sports Management, Turkish Airlines and The Omega European Masters.

“This is a big moment for SoapBox London,” said Bell. “We have been working with Eddie Hearn and the team at Matchroom for a number of years now so it is fantastic to solidify a formal relationship between the two companies.

“There is no doubt that the huge revival in British boxing has been driven by the team at Matchroom and there is no boxing promoter bigger in the UK. We are looking forward to using our expertise to generate even higher levels of coverage.”

“I am delighted to be working with SoapBox London,” said Hearn. “Andy, Rowan and the whole team have done a fantastic job for all their clients and I believe that working with SoapBox will elevate our events and fighters to a whole new level.”

