Chazz Witherspoon to headline on Saturday, March 10th at The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City

Heavyweight Chazz “The Gentleman” will be featured in the main event on Saturday, March 10th at The Claridge Hotel in

Atlantic City.

The ten-round bout will headline a nine bout card dubbed Ring Redemption 1, promoted by Mis Downing Promotions in association with Silver Spoon Promotions.

Witherspoon of Paulsboro, New Jersey has a record of 36-3 with 28 knockouts.

The 36 year-old Witherspoon is a 14 year-veteran who has wins over Yul Witherspoon (1-0), Michael Alexander (11-0), Talmidge Giffiths (24-6-3), Jonathan Haggler (18-1), Adam Richards (21-1), Ty Cobb (14-2), Nick Guivas (11-2-2) & Michael Marrone (21-5.

Witherspoon is on a six-fight knockout streak, with the latest being a 4th round stoppage over Jonathan Sandoval on October 1, 2016 in Trenton, New Jersey.

Seeing action in the eight-round co-feature will be welterweight Anthony “Juice” Young of Atlantic City, NJ.

The 29 year-old Atlantic City native and seven year veteran will be making his 11th start on the boardwalk.

Young has won seven fights in a row, which includes his last outing, when he took a six-round unanimous decision over Carlos Winston Velasquez on August 19, 2017 at The Claridge. This will be Young’s fifth fight at The Claridge and fourth in a row.

Seeing action in six-round bouts will be super middleweight Gabriel Pham (9-1, 4 KOs) of Atlantic City; cruiserweight Prince Badi Ajamu (28-3-1, 15 KOs) of Camden, NJ; Terrance Cauthen (38-8, 8 KOs) of Trenton, NJ; cruiserweight Mike Hilton (8-0, 7 KOs) of Trenton, NJ & middleweight Shady Gamhour (6-0, 5 KOs) of Pensacola, Florida.

Three additional four-round bouts bouts will round out the card featuring pro debuting bantamweight Alejandro Jimenez of New Hope, PA; featherweight Kevin Asmat (3-1, 2 KOs) of North Bergen, NJ and super lightweight Dan Murray (3-1) of Lanoka Harbor, NJ

Ticket prices are : $150 for VIP Ringside; $120 for stage seating; $85 for premium and $60 for General Admission, and can be purchased by calling Michelle at 609-712-3854 or mrgeglus12@aol.com

Mis Downing Promotions would like to thank their sponsors which includes The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame, The Claridge Hotel, Fantasea Resorts, AEI Insurance, Urgent Response, HairX, Buy Smart Motors & New Vision Property Management.

For more information and Media Credentials, Contact:

