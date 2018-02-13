No Limit Mindset LLC fighters primed for a big 2018

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

No Limit Mindset LLC. has four fighters that are primed for huge campaigns in 2018.

The management company headed by Shane Shapiro will be busy in the first quarter of the year.

Middleweight Cem Kilic; lightweight Mason Menard; middleweight Kalvin Henderson and junior welterweight Arnold Barboza, Jr all have been working working hard and have or about to have fights lined up.

Cem Kilic (9-0, 5 KOs) will be in action on February 22nd in Dallas, Texas against Taronze Washington.

Mason Menard (33-2, 24 KOs) is coming off shoulder surgery nine months ago. Menard is just now starting his first training camp under the No Limit Mindset banner. He is now setting up camp in Los Angeles with new trainer John Pullman at the Buddy McGirt Boxing Club. Menard will be sparring with IBF Junior Welterweight champion Sergey Lipinets for the champ’s March 10 title defense with Mikey Garcia. Menard will be returning to the ring in April.

Kalvin Henderson (8-0, 5 KOs) will fight on March 17th in Birmingham, Alabama for the WBA Fedalatin & IBA International Middleweight titles.

Arnold Barboza, Jr (17-0, 6 KOs) will fight Mike Reed on March 10th at the StubHub Center in Carson, California on ESPN. The bout will be part of the Oscar Valdez – Scott Quigg Featherweight title undercard.

Said No Limit Mindset LLC CEO Shane Shapiro, “The first quarter of 2018 is going to be very busy for these four fighters. I am thrilled at the progress of Cem Kilic. He is fighting a grizzled veteran fighter in Washington. He has fought Alfredo Angulo, Austin Trout, Vanes Martirosyan as well as top contenders like Glen Tapia, Yamaguchi Falcao and Brian Vera, so that will be a good test to see where Cem is at. Mason Menard is coming along very well from his surgery. He is getting tremendous work with Sergey Lipinets which will more than prepare him for his comeback in April. Kalvin Henderson is a very intriguing prospect, and he will take his next step in growth on March 17th. I recently took an advisory role with Barboza, and he has the biggest test on March 10th against Mike Reed, That is a fight I know he can win, and on a platform like ESPN, a victory will put him right into title contention.”

