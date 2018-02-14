FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Lee Carter is deep into camp ahead of his return on March 17 on Empire Boxing Promotions’ first show at Irlam and Cadishead Sports Centre.

Carter joins former Central Area Champion and English Title Challenger Chris Conwell, Michael Gomez Jnr, Jake James and debutante’s Jamie Anderson and Simon Haworth on the bill at the Manchester venue.

Carter, and many of the above are now working under the guidance of Manchester mainstay Gary Booth at Salford City Boxing Academy. The one time Grenadier Guard opened up about his camp for his upcoming contest and his link up with Gary Booth.

Carter said, “Camp is going really well, we’ve had a change in opponent as I was previously scheduled to fight the lad I had lost too but he got knocked out fighting for the Czech Heavyweight title so wasn’t available but we have got a tough replacement in.

“I’ve loved linking up with Gary Booth. We bounce off each other and he’s bringing the best out of me. I think that people will notice a massive difference on March 17 at Irlam and Cadishead Sports Centre.”

Gary Booth has been a mainstay of Manchester boxing for years. Not only boxing as a professional, but also running Salford City Boxing Academy, formerly Irlam ABC, for over a decade. Booth and Jamie Anderson at Empire Promotions are looking to make a splash on the Manchester Boxing scene in 2018. ‘Smooth’ opened up about his and Empire Boxing Promotion’s plans for this year and years to come.

Booth said, “Firstly I’m focused on bringing the best out of the lads I train. Lee Carter is one of them and him, like the others are going from strength to strength on a daily basis. This is the progression I want to see.

“We’ve assembled a great team and I’m really excited about our first show on March 17. This will be the first of many shows in Manchester this year and it will give young boxers a platform to showcase their skills and live the dream – that’s what I am in this game for.”

Tickets for show at Irlam and Cadishead Sports Centre on March 17 are available from all the fighters on the bill and from the Salford City Boxing Academy.

