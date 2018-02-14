FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

WHAT: SHOWTIME Sports will provide live streams of official fight week events in advance of this Saturday’s welterweight title eliminator between former two-division world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia and former world champion Brandon “Bam Bam” Rios.

The fight will be televised LIVE on SHOWTIME at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

Each live stream will be available for online outlets to embed via the SHO Sports YouTube channel and available for viewing on the SHOWTIME Sports Facebook Page. YouTube links and embed codes are below.

The Premier Boxing Champions event also features undefeated WBC Super Middleweight World Champion David Benavidez and top-rated contender Ronald Gavril squaring-off in a rematch of their thrilling September 2017 bout in which Benavidez won the vacant title by split decision. The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast begins with welterweight contenders Yordenis Ugas and Ray Robinson facing off in an IBF 147-pound title eliminator.

THURSDAY, FEB. 16 – 1 p.m. ET

Final Press Conference From Rhythm & Riffs Lounge

SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Event Page: http://s.sho.com/2CigbA0

FRIDAY, FEB. 17 – 3 p.m. ET

Official Weigh-In From Rhythm & Riffs Lounge

SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Event Page: http://s.sho.com/2Gdad5R

SATURDAY, FEB. 18 – Time TBD

Post-Fight Press Conference From Club Room C Mandalay Bay Events Center

SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Event Page: http://s.sho.com/2F2Lpy6

