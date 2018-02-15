Ray Robinson: It doesn’t matter who I’m fighting, I’ll just do it Kimbo Slice-style

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Two-division world champion Danny Garcia and former world champion Brandon Rios hosted a media workout in Las Vegas on Wednesday ahead of WBC Welterweight World Title Eliminator this Saturday, February 17 live on SHOWTIME from Mandalay Bay Events Center, and presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

In the co-main event, undefeated WBC Super Middleweight World Champion David Benavidez and top-rated contender Ronald Gavril meet in a rematch of their thrilling September 2017 bout in which Benavidez won the vacant title by split decision.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT with welterweight contenders Yordenis Ugas and Ray Robinson facing off in an IBF 147-pound title eliminator.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions and TGB Promotions, are on sale now and are available at AXS.com.

RAY ROBINSON

“Training camp was perfect. My team did everything to prepare me for this fight. I dotted every ‘I’ and crossed every ‘T’ for this fight. This was one of the best camps I’ve had and I’m excited to get in the ring on Saturday.

“Carrying Sugar Ray’s name is obviously a pleasure. Growing up, I had a lot of pressure on myself with my name being Ray Robinson. Sometimes I think I even lost fights because I put too much pressure on myself having that name. So now, I make sure I don’t put too much pressure on myself.

“This is the type of fight that I roll out of bed for. You get tired of fighting regular guys. I’m an old school fighter – I love fighting guys that look good on paper and nobody knows who’s going to win and it’s up to his camp and my camp. I haven’t been this excited for a fight in a long time.

“I expect hell. That’s how I’ve been preparing. If it’s anything less than that, he’ll be sorry. That’s how I’ve been training – like we’re fighting for a world title. I’m going to bring all the hardship I’ve had in my life into this fight on Saturday night.

“I’m an old school fighter. I’ll fight people in their grandma’s back yard if I have to. It doesn’t matter who I’m fighting. I’ll just do it Kimbo Slice-style. Once we conquer Saturday, we are supposed to fight Errol Spence and even if that doesn’t happen, we’re looking for a world title. Errol Spence, (Keith) Thurman, I’m ready to rock.

“Every time we put the gloves on, we want to do something special. Especially with this fight being on SHOWTIME, we just made sure we prepared the right way. But it doesn’t matter if it’s on TV or not, we still have to put on a good fight.

“Each fight that I have is a stepping stone in my career. This is no different just because it’s in Vegas. I’m not going to put too much pressure on myself and blow this up and make it bigger than what it needs to me. Vegas, the crowds, the lights – that’s all cool and dandy but at the end of the day I still have to do my job.”

