Ronald Gavril: I think this is going to be the fight of the year, It’s going to be special

Two-division world champion Danny Garcia and former world champion Brandon Rios hosted a media workout in Las Vegas on Wednesday ahead of WBC Welterweight World Title Eliminator this Saturday, February 17 live on SHOWTIME from Mandalay Bay Events Center, and presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

In the co-main event, undefeated WBC Super Middleweight World Champion David Benavidez and top-rated contender Ronald Gavril meet in a rematch of their thrilling September 2017 bout in which Benavidez won the vacant title by split decision.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT with welterweight contenders Yordenis Ugas and Ray Robinson facing off in an IBF 147-pound title eliminator.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions and TGB Promotions, are on sale now and are available at AXS.com.

RONALD GAVRIL

“I trained a little bit different this time. I had way more time than the first fight to prepare. Last time was four weeks, this time I had a full 10 weeks. I have done a lot of rounds of sparring and a lot of work related to this fight.

“I learn after every fight. From the first fight against Benavidez, I learned even more because it was a tough, tight fight.

“His people tried to make him a superstar before he fought me. I don’t know what people said after the first fight, but they should wait until after the rematch. I’m the stronger fighter.

“The difference in this fight is going to be who boxes smarter. I feel I’m the smarter fighter because if I need to box, I box; if I need to put pressure, I put pressure. I can adapt.

“I think this is going to be the fight of the year. It’s going to be special. The fans should all come see this fight because it’s going to be amazing with two warriors.

“I’m not looking for a knockout. I’m looking to win every round. But I also don’t want to leave it in the judges’ hands like last time, so we’ll see what happens Saturday.

“I’m ready to win. It would be a dream come true. This is why I came here to America from Romania.”

