Yordenis Ugas: This is a title eliminator and it is the biggest fight of my career

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Two-division world champion Danny Garcia and former world champion Brandon Rios hosted a media workout in Las Vegas on Wednesday ahead of WBC Welterweight World Title Eliminator this Saturday, February 17 live on SHOWTIME from Mandalay Bay Events Center, and presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

In the co-main event, undefeated WBC Super Middleweight World Champion David Benavidez and top-rated contender Ronald Gavril meet in a rematch of their thrilling September 2017 bout in which Benavidez won the vacant title by split decision.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT with welterweight contenders Yordenis Ugas and Ray Robinson facing off in an IBF 147-pound title eliminator.

See Also

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions and TGB Promotions, are on sale now and are available at AXS.com.

YORDENIS UGAS

“We are both good fighters. But I am ready to put on the fight of the night for the fans and I will be victorious.

“I’m more than ready to get back in the ring. I know what’s at stake. This is a title eliminator and it is the biggest fight of my career. I’m ready to get even better and show the world that I’m ready to be at that top tier of boxing.

“Because of the intensity of this fight, I think it has the potential to be the fight of the night. This is going to shine over all the other fights.”

Read more articles about: Yordenis Ugas

See Also