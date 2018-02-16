Former Heavyweight Contender Teams up with Texas-based Businessman to Form Lone Star Boxing Promotions

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Former heavyweight contender David “Nino” Rodriguez, well-known former boxing manager Ivaylo Gotzev and Laredo, Texas-based businessman and boxing historian Arturo Ortiz are proud to announce the formation of Lone Star Boxing Promotions, LLC.

The trio, with Gotzev acting as CEO, Rodriguez as President and Ortiz as Vice-President, say they plan to bring big-time, televised and competitive fights back to the state of Texas, as well as across the country.

Lone Star Boxing Promotions will present its first event on Saturday, April 7, at the Laredo Energy Arena in Laredo, Texas, featuring former multiple-time world champion Ricardo Mayorga taking on hometown veteran Rodolfo “Cobrita” Gomez Jr. in a super middleweight 10-rounder.

Lone Star was formed, Rodriguez says, after his retirement from fighting (due to a spinal injury), when he called up his trusted friends Gotzev and Ortiz to talk about stepping into the promotional arena.

“The difference between Lone Star Boxing and other promotional firms is that we will treat the fighters ethically and fairly,” said Rodriguez. “I spent 20 years as a boxer and contender and I know the good, the bad and the ugly sides of boxing. I will not treat any fighter that signs with Lone Star any different than I would want to be treated myself. I will be honest and upfront with every fighter, therefore setting a new standard of ethics and honesty in our sport. We hope to make Lone Star the standard of boxing when it comes to our fighters’ welfare.”

“We won’t be afraid to get our hands dirty and will plant ourselves in the location of the fight for a month or more leading up to the shows,” added Gotzev, who may be best known for his outstanding work with former WBC heavyweight champion Samuel Peter. “We want to deliver the best shows by putting together great match-ups and then getting the excitement going straight to the fans from the area. We’re not going to be promoters on paper and at the mercy of network executives giving away handouts. We are ready to work the old-fashioned way and make history.”

The pair say the addition of Ortiz, heavily connected to the Texas boxing scene, will prove extremely advantageous to their mission.

“Arturo knows the people we need to know to make our first show a smashing success,” said Rodriguez. “He is well-respected in Laredo and his name adds a great deal of credibility to our endeavor.”

The plan, however, is to branch out to multiple towns around the United States and the world.

“This is only the beginning,” said Gotzev. “We are already planning events in other cities and signing fighters to our promotional stable. I’m very happy to be in business with these two friends and looking forward to a bright future for Lone Star Boxing Promotions.”

