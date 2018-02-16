Groves and Eubank Jr. go nose to nose in Manchester

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

George Groves and Chris Eubank Jr. went nose to nose and eye to eye for a very last time at a tense weigh-in before their Ali Trophy semi-final Saturday at the Manchester Arena.

“I told him he’s not ready, I can see it in his eyes … ,“ said Eubank Jr. after weighing in at 76 kg in front of a packed crowd.

“George doesn’t want to be here. I want this more than anything I’ve ever wanted. He doesn’t realize the danger he’s in. I am going to knock him out cold!”

Groves (75,8 kg), who is the underdog with the bookies, said:

“I’m excited, I made weight, I’m ready to go!”

“I’m in the prime of my career, fighting better than ever.”

On an enticing 50-50 undercard of Saturday’s semi-final, Tommy Langford (72,2 kg) defends his British middleweight title against Jack Arnfield (67,2 kg) and Ryan Walsh (57 kg) faces Isaac Lowe (57 kg) for the British featherweight title.

