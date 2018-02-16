Jennifer Han: This is such a talented card full of world class fighters

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Former world champions Victor Ortiz and Devon Alexander went face to face Thursday two days before they enter the ring for their Premier Boxing Champions on FOX and FOX Deportes main event showdown this Saturday, February 17 from Don Haskins Center on the UTEP campus in El Paso, Texas.

Also in attendance at Thursday’s press conference were undefeated contender Caleb “Sweethands” Plant and Rogelio “Porky” Medina, who battle in a super middleweight world title eliminator. Televised coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and also features 2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas battling Jorge Rojas.

IBF Female Featherweight World Champion Jennifer Han was also at Thursday’s press conference in her hometown, as she prepares to take on top contender Lizbeth Crespo in a world title defense.

JENNIFER HAN

“I want to thank El Paso for always being there to support me. I couldn’t do what I do without all the fans.

“I’m truly blessed to have the help and support of me team. We work hard together and we win together.

“I’m thankful to Lizbeth Crespo for coming to El Paso. I’ve had problems in the past getting opponents here who are ready. She looks ready to go and we’re going to put on a great show.

“This is such a talented card full of world class fighters. If the fans show up, we’re going to keep having big events like this in El Paso.”

