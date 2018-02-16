Rogelio Medina: I have to go right through Caleb Plant to earn another world title shot

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Former world champions Victor Ortiz and Devon Alexander went face to face Thursday two days before they enter the ring for their Premier Boxing Champions on FOX and FOX Deportes main event showdown this Saturday, February 17 from Don Haskins Center on the UTEP campus in El Paso, Texas.

Also in attendance at Thursday’s press conference were undefeated contender Caleb “Sweethands” Plant and Rogelio “Porky” Medina, who battle in a super middleweight world title eliminator. Televised coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and also features 2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas battling Jorge Rojas.

IBF Female Featherweight World Champion Jennifer Han was also at Thursday’s press conference in her hometown, as she prepares to take on top contender Lizbeth Crespo in a world title defense.

ROGELIO MEDINA

“I am honored to be a part of this card and compete in a big fight like this in a fight city like El Paso. I’m looking forward to putting on a great show for the fans.

“I’m determined to get this win. Caleb Plant is a good fighter, but he’s never fought anyone as tough as me. I don’t think he’s going to be ready for my pressure.

“I’m always going to come forward and look for the knockout. That’s what we train for and that’s the only thing on my mind. I have to go right through Caleb Plant to earn another world title shot.”

