Danny Garcia and Brandon Rios weigh-in

WBC Welterweight World Title Eliminator

Danny Garcia – 146 ½ pounds

Brandon Rios – 146 ½ pounds

Referee: Kenny Bayless; Judges: Dave Moretti (Nev.), Glenn Trowbridge (Nev.), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.)

WBC Super Middleweight World Championship

David Benavidez – 167 pounds

Ronald Gavril – 167 ¼ pounds

Referee: Russell Mora; Judges: Robert Hoyle (Nev.), Glenn Feldman (Conn.), Julie Lederman (N.Y.)

IBF Welterweight World Title Eliminator

Yordenis Ugas – 147 pounds

Ray Robinson – 146 pounds

Referee: Robert Byrd; Judges: Tim Cheatham (Nev.), Dave Moretti (Nev.), Steve Morrow (Calif.)

FLASH QUOTES:

DANNY GARCIA:

“I have to go in there and prove myself, just like I do every other time. It’s the underdog on top. That’s how I go. I got that chip on my shoulder and I’m going to out there and perform and get the job done.

“I’m going to do what I want to do. It’s the Danny Garcia show. Prediction: Danny Garcia on top – I’m going to put him to sleep.”

BRANDON RIOS:

“I can win fighting my style, hell yeah. That’s how I won my world title. He’s nobody special. Everyone thinks he’s something special. He’s nobody special. I’m ready for that guy.

“When I do it right, when I’m disciplined and I’m concentrated and I’m focused, I’m an animal. I’m going to win this fight. At the end of 12 rounds, I’m winning.”

DAVID BENAVIDEZ:

“I have a game plan for you guys to see on Saturday night and I’m going to show you – I’m going to get the knockout.

“You’re going to have to tune-in to see. It’s going to be a war like I’ve been telling you all along.”

RONALD GAVRIL:

“I believe I won the first fight with the knock down. I’m ready for the rematch. I’m ready 100 percent. I’m coming to hurt him. I’m not coming to play.

“He knows me. Everyone knows me now. I only trained four weeks for the first fight. This time I had eight weeks. My prediction: the new WBC Super Middleweight Champion.”

