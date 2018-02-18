FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

George Groves retained his WBA World title and earned a unanimous points verdict to move into the final of the inaugural super middleweight edition of the World Boxing Super Series.

George Groves vs Chris Eubank Jr result

The judges scored it 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113 all in favour ‘The Saint’.

“The better man won on the night,” said Groves. “Credit to Junior for getting through 12 rounds, I didn’t think he would. Chris didn’t lie when he said he was going to grit it out. That was a terrific fight for the fans.”

See Also

A cut above Jr’s right eye in the third round hampered the 28-year-old.

“I couldn’t see out of my right eye for most of the fight but a cut’s a cut and you have to deal with it,” said Eubank Jr.

“George has got the heart of a true champion and did what he had to do. I thought I did enough in the later rounds to win it. But hopefully, we’ll get the rematch on.”

After the fight Groves was taken to hospital to get an examination of a suspected dislocated shoulder which he fought within the last and most dramatic of the 12 rounds.

“My shoulder feels pretty sore but I wasn’t going to let anything beat me tonight.”

Next week semi-final in Nuremberg will decide whether Groves faces England’s Callum Smith or Jurgen Brahmer of Germany in the final.

Tickets for Smith-Braehmer is available via eventim.de.

27/01/2018 Cruiserweight Semi-Final:

Aleksandr Usyk vs. Mairis Briedis (WBO World & WBC World) – Usyk won MD

Riga Arena, Riga, Latvia

03/02/18 Cruiserweight Semi-Final:

Murat Gassiev vs. Yunier Dorticos (IBF World & WBA World) – Gassiev won TKO12

Bolshoy Ice Dome, Sochi, Russia​

17/02/18 Super Middleweight Semi-Final:

George Groves vs. Chris Eubank Jr (WBA Super World & IBO World) – Groves won UD

Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK

24/02/18 Super Middleweight Semi-Final:

Callum Smith vs. Juergen Braehmer (WBC Diamond Belt)

Arena Nürnberger Versicherung, Nuremberg, Germany

See Also