FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing Promotions are pleased to announce the signing of undefeated lightweight prospect Zhora Hamazaryan to a co-promotional contract.

Hamazaryan, 22 years-old of Gyumri, Armenia, improved to 9-0 with 6 knockouts as he won his American debut this past Friday night when he scored a 4-round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Sergio Ramirez in Ontario, California.

Hamazaryan is a three year-professional who had his previous eight victories in Russia.

See Also

In the bout against Ramirez, Hamazaryan dropped his opponent with a hard left hook in the second round. Hamazaryan was very impressive as he displayed heavy hands and had a crowd pleasing style.

“I’m pleased with the win,” Hamazaryan said. “He was a bit awkward, but it wasn’t enough to throw me off what I wanted to do.”

Boxing Tickets

“Zhora had a terrific performance, and I am very pleased with his fight,” said Banner Promotions President, Artie Pelullo.

“He has only been in the United States for a couple weeks, and he will have a full camp here for his next fight, so I expect that he will be even better in his next bout. We feel that at 22 years old, he has a bright future, and I look forward to his watching his development.”

“Zhora made his U.S. debut a memorable one,” said Ken Thompson, President of Thompson Boxing. “He fought a very awkward fighter and was able to dominate him from the start. We like that he comes from an extensive amateur background and look forward to developing him further.”

Read more articles about: Sergio Ramirez, Zhora Hamazaryan

See Also