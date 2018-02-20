FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Star Boxing’s critically acclaimed ‘Rockin’ Fights’ returns to the Paramount, Long Island’s premier venue, on March 16. The show is bound to be yet another sellout at the unique venue.

Star Boxing’s series at The Paramount has developed some of Long Island and Star Boxing’s biggest stars, like former world champion Chris Algieri, light heavyweight star Joe Smith Jr. and jr. welterweight knockout artist Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin.

Star Boxing has also brought in talent from all over the world to the Paramount including two-time world champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade (Rhode Island), and former world champion, Joshua Clottey (Ghana, Africa).

See Also

Rockin’ Fights at The Paramount has continuously sold out (this is Star Boxing’s 30th show there) with a Long Island crowd that fills the venue with unrivaled energy. The series has even brought out the likes of celebrities such as actor Burt Young, famously known for his role in Rocky and hip-hop artist and actor LL Cool J, amongst many others.

The Rockin’ Fights series at The Paramount offers an affordable and extremely entertaining night out, that is guaranteed to see action packed professional fighting from the opening bout, through the main event.

Looking for boxing tickets?

On March 16th, Star Boxing plans to make the 30th edition of Rockin’ Fights yet another thrilling night of entertainment.

Get your tickets early, before they sell out! This night of fights is something you will not want to miss.

TICKETS:

Tickets are on sale now at The Paramount Box Office (631) 673-7300 or Ticketmaster by clicking HERE, or by calling 1 (800) 745-3000 or Star Boxing (718) 823-2000 or www.starboxing.com. Tickets prices are $50, $60, $100, $150, $200.

Read more articles about:

See Also