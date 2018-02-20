Beloved ‘Hitman’ Ricky Hatton says he could be ten times richer with today’s social media presence in boxing

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

If there is one thing you can always count on with Ricky Hatton, it’s just how candid he is. Hatton, a living legend to those in his native Manchester, is still revered by his country for all that he has brought to the sport of boxing. Hatton at times held both portions of the junior welterweight and welterweight titles, and fought a plethora of big name opponents, besting the likes of Kostya Tszyu, Jose Luis Castillo, Juan Urango, Luis Collazo, Juan Lazcano, and Paulie Malignaggi, along the way.

And so too did Hatton suffer some tough losses along the way to to a 45-3 (32 KO’s) record during a career that ran from 1997-2012. Hatton’s two biggest paydays were also two of his defeats, as he was stopped in 10 rounds by Floyd Mayweather in December of 2007 and in two rounds by Manny Pacquiao in 2009. In all of his fights, Hatton brought with him a sea of supporters an a larger-than-life persona

Whether he was fighting in his native Manchester or to a sea of rabid supporters in Las Vegas, there was nothing like a Ricky Hatton show.

Hatton’s true “prime” as a fighter appeared to go with his 2nd round knockout loss to Pacquiao in 2009. And, as is always the case, the landscape of the sport has dramatically changed. One thing about the sport, is just how much of an impact social media plays in today’s coverage of the game, as well as the overall earnings of all parties involved.

Fighters don’t just do their talking in the ring with their fists, they now speak to millions of followers on their social media platforms, or perhaps to the wide array of boxing websites that put their name out there.

Hatton is reportedly worth $30 million dollars through all of his fighting days and earnings, yet believes that number could easily be ten times the total if he were fighting in today’s era.

Mayweather, who handed Hatton his first defeat, is said to have made in the upwards of over one billion dollars during his fighting days, bolstered by his massive paydays vs. Pacquiao and Conor McGregor.

Hatton recently took part in the unveiling of the new Ultimate Boxxer concept which will stage its first eight-man, one-night tournament this coming April 28 in Manchester, which will also include music shows and other forms of entertainment.

The $50,000 total purse that as initially announced is expected to be skyrocketed through the help of sponsorship and other income generated via multimedia platforms.

The Ultimate Boxxer’s UNILAD’s Facebook page will be streaming the content for the world to see and winner of the tournament will emerge with more than just money in his pocket.

Similar to the World Boxing Super Series we are now taking in, Hatton believes a concept like Ultimate Boxxer would have been huge in his fighting days.

“This looks like being the future, especially in opening the door to talented young fighters,” Hatton stated. “As it grows the money looks like becoming huge. If something like this had been working fully when I was fighting then, yes, I think I could have earned 10 times as much.”

The sport is definitely changing by the year and there appears to be more money to make than ever, perhaps all the reason Mayweather is considering a rematch with McGregor, this time in the MMA.

At least Hatton, despite having retired, is still a big part of the festivities.

