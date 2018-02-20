Confident Holzken: Fans should expect the expected on Saturday!

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Callum Smith (23-0. 17 KOs) and Nieky Holzken (13-0, 10 KOs) faced off for the first time at a media workout before their Trophy Semi-Final on Saturday at the Arena Nürnberger Versicherung.

“I am stepping up to meet one of the big guys in the super middleweight division,” said Holzken at the public workout. “But the fans can expect the unexpected on Saturday. I am here to beat Callum Smith.”

Callum Smith’s original opponent Germany’s Juergen Braehmer revealed yesterday he would be unable to compete in the semi-final because of a feverish infection.

The World Boxing Super Series’ format meant unbeaten Holzken was already on standby as a reserve.

After months of preparations, WBC Diamond Champion Callum Smith was forced to switch focus to a new challenge.

“Holzken looks like a good fighter,” said Smith after watching Holzken hitting the pads. “It really doesn’t matter who I am facing on Saturday. I wasn’t happy about my performance against Erik Skoglund in the quarter-final, but this time I will make a statement. Not only to the boxing fans, but also to George Groves. I want to put on a good show on Saturday,” said Smith.

