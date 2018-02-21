WBC honor Las Vegas Police Department after that tragic night in Las Vegas

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

This past weekend at the Premier Boxing Champions, #GarciaRios fights, the World Boxing Council had the pleasure of honoring the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officers. Casey Clarkson and William Matchko represent hundreds of officers who put their lives on the line that tragic night in Las Vegas in September 2017. Mary Ayala, pictured here at the weigh ins, was one of many victims saved that night, an officer took a bullet to his neck to save Mary by shielding her with his body. Like this, there are so many stories to be told, so many heroes and so many lives lost as well.

Coach Burg of Van Tobel High School was present to receive the plaque for the second youngest victim of the the Las Vegas Shooting, Quinton Robbins, a young man who served his community proudly.

The short ceremony at weigh ins was followed by an intimate dinner with WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, WBC Family, Officers, and friends where Officers were able to see a bit more why the WBC cares so much for heroes like themselves.

The following day, fight night, Showtime’s Jimmy Lennon Jr. made a special presentation right before main event for the hundreds of First Responders in attendance to rise for a standing ovation. This moment was priceless at the Mandalay Bay Event Center as well as in every home watching the fight live on television.

WBC would like to thank Showtime Boxing, TGB Promotions, Mayweather Promotions, Swanson Communications and most importantly, all first responders across the nation who protect us selflessly on a day to day basis, we thank you!

