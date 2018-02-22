Thomas LaManna fight stream coming to Facebook live

The article that your about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Recently reaching 1,000,000 views for the series, Facebook FIGHTNIGHT LIVE looks to establish another benchmark this Friday-Saturday, Feb. 23-24, with back-to-back-to-back shows spanning from the casinos of New England to the Boardwalk of Atlantic City. A red-hot card from the Jersey Shore caps the epic weekend, as the fan-friendly streaming service partners with Rising Star Promotions on Saturday night, Feb. 24. Fans from across the globe can catch seven bouts beginning at 7 p.m. wherever Facebook is available, including a crossroads main event battle featuring Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna (25-2, 9 KOs) and Gabriel “Tito” Bracero (24-3, 5 KOs).

“We’re excited to be taking this next step for the series, and to be capping the weekend with an outstanding card that will delight fight fans, called by Ray Flores and Paulie Malignaggi,” said Mark Fratto, Principal of Linacre Media. “Boardwalk Boxing at The Showboat will be back in a big way on Saturday night with names like LaManna, Bracero, Rainone, Julan, Varmall and hot prospects and local favorites all displaying their talents and passion on Facebook. As a bonus, we’re proud to produce the PPV and pro debut of Mike Rashid, who has conquered the worlds of fitness and digital media and is looking to do big things in the fight game.”

In the main event on Saturday night, New Jersey’s LaManna fights for the 19th time in the shore town, as he takes on the battle tested, Brooklyn-based Bracero. The card will feature some of the best prospects in the region that includes Jahmal Dyer of Baltimore, Md. (4-0, 2 KOs), Donald “No Love” Smith (5-0, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia, Frederick Julan (8-0, 6 KOs) of Brooklyn and Alvin Varmall, Jr. (14-0, 12 KOs) of Catskill, N.Y.

“We are excited to be bringing this great event and our first Boardwalk Boxing card from The Showboat to the fans all over the world on FIGHTNIGHT Live. We have a main event that everyone is talking about, and we are featuring some terrific prospects on an outstanding undercard,” said Debbie LaManna, President of Rising Star Promotions.

Over the first nine-plus months of programming, the numbers on the 12-show FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series have showed promise and potential for the new platform with an average of close to 90,000 fight fans tuning in per event and more than one-million fans served.

The Sept. 9 “Real Deal Promotions: Empire State” from Resorts World Casino (225,000), the August CES “Super Saturday” from Foxwoods (203,000), the Sept. CES “Twin River Twinbill” from Lincoln, R.I. (157,000) all topped 150,000 views, and collectively the 12-show series saw a total of more than 21,000 total hours of Facebook video consumed by 1,067,435-plus users across all devices.

In addition to the raw viewership numbers, the fully-interactive, fan-friendly productions have seen more than 142,000 collective live post engagements (nearly 12,000 per show), including almost 97,000 “likes” or “loves,” more than 22,000 comments and almost 6,000 shares.

FIGHTNIGHT LIVE broadcasts are viewed by 76 percent men, 24 percent women. The top demographic is comprised of males ages 25-34, which encompasses approximately 30.0 percent of the audience, on average.

The Sept. 9 “Real Deal Promotions: Empire State” set a new bar with 224,658 views and the Sept. 15-16 DiBella-CES doubleheader carried the series to three-quarters-of-a-million views in just over four months. The Feb. 10 Hard-Hitting Promotions “Philly Fight Night” show stands out individually with 3,421 live hours of content viewed, while the Sept. 15 DiBella card saw more than 40,000 viewer interactions including almost 39,000 “likes” or “loves.”

The FIGHTNIGHT LIVE page on Facebook has more than 80,000 fans and more than 82,000 followers. And Facebook itself has taken notice – the world’s No. 1 social network recently profiled FIGHTNIGHT LIVE on its “Success Stories” media blog, noting the series’ use of industry best practices for production and interactivity:

https://www.facebook.com/facebookmedia/success-stories/fightnight

Facebook FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has been delivered to fans absolutely free since its May 2017 launch courtesy of series corporate partners like Elite Heat Water, Montauk Iced Tea (montaukbev.com), Mr. Custom Made (mrcustommade.com) and BallWash (ballwash.com).

On Saturday night, Feb. 24, live from live from The Showboat in Atlantic City, N.J., fans can expect a high-impact, multi-camera streaming experience complete with graphics, animations, replays, interviews and an announce team anchored by blow-by-blow announcer Ray Flores of Premier Boxing Champions, Showtime Boxing, HBO Boxing and CBS Sports Network and former IBF and WBA World Champion Paulie Malignaggi, now of Showtime, Sky Sports and CBS Sports Network. To provide spectators with a fully-interactive ringside experience, commentators will ask and respond to questions from the Facebook audience throughout the broadcast.

Created and produced by Linacre Media out of New York City, the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series features professional announcers, multiple camera angles, television graphics, replays and behind-the-scenes access and interviews. The streamed shows are available globally wherever Facebook is available. The initiative not only enables fans from around the world to tune in, but also gives up-and-coming fighters a global platform to showcase their abilities, gives promoters an accessible “broadcast” solution and gives sponsors the ability to reach a mass audience via branded content.

More FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Winter/Spring 2018 dates will be officially announced in the coming weeks.

FIGHTNIGHT LIVE is available online at: https://www.facebook.com/FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE/

