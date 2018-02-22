TwitterFacebook

Boxing Tickets 2018, March: Joshua, Parker, Brook, Whyte, Browne + more

22 February 2018
Joshua
James Tonks

I am the owner of Ringnews24 and the KO Boxing Forum, I am 35 years old and live in Scotland, UK. I love watching and talking boxing with fans, and members can find me on Ringnews24’s KO Boxing Forum under the username the_budweiser. I particular enjoy interviewing boxers and watching old, new and classic fights.

March 3 – Kell Brook vs Sergey Rabchenko tickets

FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, UK.

Fans can buy tickets through StubHub from £55-£150. Ticket options such as upper tier, lower tier and floor seats are available for purchase from www.stubhub.co.uk

www.viagogo.com have tickets left priced between £50-92.

March 3 – Josh Taylor vs Humberto Soto tickets

The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, United Kingdom

Tickets for Scotlands Finest at the SSE Hydro on Saturday, March 3rd are on sale priced £66-£94 and are available at www.viagogo.com

March 3 – Deontay Wilder vs Luis Ortiz tickets

Barclays Center, Brookly, USA

Looking for boxing tickets?

Tickets are reasonably priced and start from £40. Suites available with unrestricted view range from £116-263.

The best seats in the house start at £638 and go up to a whopping £1,639 on www.viagogo.com.

March 10 – Oscar Valdez vs Scott Quigg tickets

StubHub Center, Carson, USA.

Prices for this event start from as little as $35-$450. There are lots of seats and viewing angles available on StubHub.

March 21 – Dillian Whyte vs Lucas Browne tickets

The O2 Arena, London, UK.

Tickets for this heavyweight clash at the O2 Arena are priced £60, £70, £75, £80 and £100-£380 and are available from www.stubhub.co.uk.

Tickets are almost gone but a few remain on Viagogo and range from £51-£3000. The seats that are available range from floor, boxes, lower tier, deck and VIP seats.

March 31 – Anthony Joshua vs Joseph Parker tickets

Principality Stadium,Cardiff, Wales,UK.

Tickets are on sale through official ticketing partner StubHub priced at £40, £60, £80, £300 and £600 from www.stubhub.co.uk – Limited tickets remain on sale for the event priced at £300 and £600.

VIP tickets are available from £2000.

Viagogo offers boxing fans the chance to buy and sell Anthony Joshua tickets www.viagogo.com.

