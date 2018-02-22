Boxing Tickets 2018, March: Joshua, Parker, Brook, Whyte, Browne + more
March 3 – Kell Brook vs Sergey Rabchenko tickets
FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, UK.
Fans can buy tickets through StubHub from £55-£150. Ticket options such as upper tier, lower tier and floor seats are available for purchase from www.stubhub.co.uk
www.viagogo.com have tickets left priced between £50-92.
March 3 – Josh Taylor vs Humberto Soto tickets
The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, United Kingdom
Tickets for Scotlands Finest at the SSE Hydro on Saturday, March 3rd are on sale priced £66-£94 and are available at www.viagogo.com
March 3 – Deontay Wilder vs Luis Ortiz tickets
Barclays Center, Brookly, USA
Tickets are reasonably priced and start from £40. Suites available with unrestricted view range from £116-263.
The best seats in the house start at £638 and go up to a whopping £1,639 on www.viagogo.com.
March 10 – Oscar Valdez vs Scott Quigg tickets
StubHub Center, Carson, USA.
Prices for this event start from as little as $35-$450. There are lots of seats and viewing angles available on StubHub.
March 21 – Dillian Whyte vs Lucas Browne tickets
The O2 Arena, London, UK.
Tickets for this heavyweight clash at the O2 Arena are priced £60, £70, £75, £80 and £100-£380 and are available from www.stubhub.co.uk.
Tickets are almost gone but a few remain on Viagogo and range from £51-£3000. The seats that are available range from floor, boxes, lower tier, deck and VIP seats.
March 31 – Anthony Joshua vs Joseph Parker tickets
Principality Stadium,Cardiff, Wales,UK.
Tickets are on sale through official ticketing partner StubHub priced at £40, £60, £80, £300 and £600 from www.stubhub.co.uk – Limited tickets remain on sale for the event priced at £300 and £600.
VIP tickets are available from £2000.
Viagogo offers boxing fans the chance to buy and sell Anthony Joshua tickets www.viagogo.com.