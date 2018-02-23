1st USA Boxing Alumni Association Event in N.E a KO

The article that your about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Nearly 50 past New England Golden Gloves boxers turned out last night for the inaugural USA Boxing Alumni Association meet-and-greet in a private room, prior to the opening bout of the New England Tournament of Champions, at historic Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The USA Boxing Alumni Association gathering was also to promote the 2018 USA vs. Ireland Northeast Boxing Tour, which kicks-off Monday, March 12, at Royale Entertainment Complex in Boston’s famed theater district. The USA vs. Ireland Northeast Boxing Tour will continue March 15 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass. and concludes March 21 at The Manchester Downtown Hotel in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Among the USA Boxing Alumni Association attendees were former professional world champions “Irish” Micky Ward, a Lowell boxing icon, and Jose Antonio Rivera, as well as The Contenders star Peter Manfredo, Jr., “Iceman” John Scully

Created to champion a lifelong, mutually beneficial relations between USA Boxing and its alumni, –boxers, officials, coaches and boxing fans — The Alumni Association connects generations of champions, inspiring and giving back to USA Boxing’s future boxing champions, in and out of the ring.

The USA Boxing Alumni Association is open to anyone who has a love for boxing and would like to stay connected with amateur boxing. Members are granted access to a wide variety of special events host by the Alumni Association, including Friday evening’s USA Boxing Alumni Association Hall of Fame reception.

To join the Alumni Association, simply register at alumni@usaboxing.org for a $40.00 per year membership fee. New members will receive a T-shirt, keychain and e-wallet.

