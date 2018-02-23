Semifinals results from New England Tournament of Champions

The article that your about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

A highly-competitive semifinal round was held last night, setting the stage for this evening’s finals of the New England Tournament of Championships, at historic Lowell Memorial Auditorium.

The New England Tournament of Champions, also known as the All-New England’s, is part of the 72nd annual New England Golden Gloves Championships.

Tonight’s individual winning N.E. champions will qualify for Team New England, which will compete at the National Golden Gloves Championship, starting May 14, 2018 in Omaha, Nebraska. Western New England is seeking its fifth straight N.E. team title.

“After watching last night’s semifinals,” N. E. Executive Director Bobby Russo said, “I can’t wait for tonight’s great match ups in the finals. These are the best amateur boxers in New England and all the winners will have a shot at national titles.”

Also, USA Boxing will host a USA Boxing Alumni Association meet-and-greet tonight. All USA Boxing Alumni Association members, as well as any prospective members, are welcome to attend this unique meet-and-greet, starting when doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET, until the first bout at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Many of New England’s all-time great amateur boxers will participate, including former wotld champions such as hometown hero and three-time New England champion, “Irish” Micky Ward, Jose Antonio Rivera, Travis Simms and Iran Barkley, The Contender star Peter Manfredo, Jr., John Scully, Richie LaMontagne, Dave Sullivan, USA Olympian Lawrence Clay-Bey and many other past New England Golden Gloves favorites including Tarvis Simms, Bobby Harris, Joe Alloj and Troy Wortham. (subject to change)



Tickets start at $18.00, only $7.00 for students (ID required) and are available to purchase by calling the Lowell Memorial Auditorium box office at 1.866.722.8881 or ordering online at www.lowellauditorium.com. Buy tickets early to avoid long lines the night of the show.

Proceeds from the Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship go towards sending the New England Golden Gloves champions to the National Golden Gloves Championship (starting May 14, 2018 in Omaha, Nebraska), in addition to supporting local athletes and area gyms, the Boys & Girls Club, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, cancer funds, scholarships and many other great charitable causes.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

(Feb.21, 2018)

NEW ENGLAND TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

OPEN DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIPS

FEATHERWEIGHTS (123 lbs.)

Felix Parilla, North Haven, CT / WNE

WDEC (5-0)

Joseph Valdes, Nashua, NH / Central CNE

LIGHTWEIGHTS (132 lbs.)

Joseph DePina, Dorchester, MA / CNE

WDEC (3-2)

Joshua Orta, Springfield, MA / WNE

JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTS (141 lbs.)

Sharad Collier, Hartford, CT / WNE

WDEC (4-1)

Mike Bloodworth, Woonsocket, RI / SNE

WOMEN’S JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTS (141 lbs.)

Ashleigh Moore, Buzzards Bay, MA / CNE

WDEC (5-0)

Deborah Basora, Hartford, CT / WNE

WELTERWEIGHTS (152 LBS.)

Josniel Castro, Portland, ME / NNE

WDEC (5-0)

Luca Botis, West Point, NY / WNE

James Perella, Mansfield, MA / SNE

WDEC (5-0)

Charles Espinel, Salem, MA / CNE

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS (178 lbs.)

Miguel Teo, Marlboro, MA / CNE

WDEC (5-0)

Tony Adams, Bridgeport, CT / WNE

HEAVYWEIGHTS (201 lbs.)

Edmond Worley, Lowell, MA / CNE

WDEC (4-1)

Hampton Miller, Waterbury, CT / WNE

SUPER HEAVYWEIGHTS (201+ lbs.)

Tim Hatfield, Providence, RI / SNE

WDEC (5-0)

Zack Calmus, Gloucester, MA / CNE

WNE – Western New England

CNE – Central New England

NNE – Northern New England

SNE – Southern New England

