Semifinals results from New England Tournament of Champions
A highly-competitive semifinal round was held last night, setting the stage for this evening’s finals of the New England Tournament of Championships, at historic Lowell Memorial Auditorium.
The New England Tournament of Champions, also known as the All-New England’s, is part of the 72nd annual New England Golden Gloves Championships.
Tonight’s individual winning N.E. champions will qualify for Team New England, which will compete at the National Golden Gloves Championship, starting May 14, 2018 in Omaha, Nebraska. Western New England is seeking its fifth straight N.E. team title.
“After watching last night’s semifinals,” N. E. Executive Director Bobby Russo said, “I can’t wait for tonight’s great match ups in the finals. These are the best amateur boxers in New England and all the winners will have a shot at national titles.”
Also, USA Boxing will host a USA Boxing Alumni Association meet-and-greet tonight. All USA Boxing Alumni Association members, as well as any prospective members, are welcome to attend this unique meet-and-greet, starting when doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET, until the first bout at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Many of New England’s all-time great amateur boxers will participate, including former wotld champions such as hometown hero and three-time New England champion, “Irish” Micky Ward, Jose Antonio Rivera, Travis Simms and Iran Barkley, The Contender star Peter Manfredo, Jr., John Scully, Richie LaMontagne, Dave Sullivan, USA Olympian Lawrence Clay-Bey and many other past New England Golden Gloves favorites including Tarvis Simms, Bobby Harris, Joe Alloj and Troy Wortham. (subject to change)
Tickets start at $18.00, only $7.00 for students (ID required) and are available to purchase by calling the Lowell Memorial Auditorium box office at 1.866.722.8881 or ordering online at www.lowellauditorium.com. Buy tickets early to avoid long lines the night of the show.
Proceeds from the Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship go towards sending the New England Golden Gloves champions to the National Golden Gloves Championship (starting May 14, 2018 in Omaha, Nebraska), in addition to supporting local athletes and area gyms, the Boys & Girls Club, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, cancer funds, scholarships and many other great charitable causes.
OFFICIAL RESULTS
(Feb.21, 2018)
NEW ENGLAND TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS
OPEN DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIPS
FEATHERWEIGHTS (123 lbs.)
Felix Parilla, North Haven, CT / WNE
WDEC (5-0)
Joseph Valdes, Nashua, NH / Central CNE
LIGHTWEIGHTS (132 lbs.)
Joseph DePina, Dorchester, MA / CNE
WDEC (3-2)
Joshua Orta, Springfield, MA / WNE
JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTS (141 lbs.)
Sharad Collier, Hartford, CT / WNE
WDEC (4-1)
Mike Bloodworth, Woonsocket, RI / SNE
WOMEN’S JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTS (141 lbs.)
Ashleigh Moore, Buzzards Bay, MA / CNE
WDEC (5-0)
Deborah Basora, Hartford, CT / WNE
WELTERWEIGHTS (152 LBS.)
Josniel Castro, Portland, ME / NNE
WDEC (5-0)
Luca Botis, West Point, NY / WNE
James Perella, Mansfield, MA / SNE
WDEC (5-0)
Charles Espinel, Salem, MA / CNE
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS (178 lbs.)
Miguel Teo, Marlboro, MA / CNE
WDEC (5-0)
Tony Adams, Bridgeport, CT / WNE
HEAVYWEIGHTS (201 lbs.)
Edmond Worley, Lowell, MA / CNE
WDEC (4-1)
Hampton Miller, Waterbury, CT / WNE
SUPER HEAVYWEIGHTS (201+ lbs.)
Tim Hatfield, Providence, RI / SNE
WDEC (5-0)
Zack Calmus, Gloucester, MA / CNE
WNE – Western New England
CNE – Central New England
NNE – Northern New England
SNE – Southern New England