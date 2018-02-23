Xcite Fight Night – Undercard fighters looking to make an impact

The article that your about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

While all eyes will be on world-rated junior lightweight Avery Sparrow when he headlines the first live boxing event at Parx Casino® on March 9, there is plenty of great action scheduled before his eight-round main-event against Jesus Serrano.

In the semifinal, Ireland’s 2012 Olympic silver medalist John Joe Nevin returns to Philadelphia for the second time when he boxes four-time Canadian national amateur champion Alex Torres Rynn in a scheduled eight-round lightweight bout. This battle between two undefeated fighters has the potential to steal the show at the inaugural Xcite Fight Night at Parx Casino®.

The eight-bout card is packed with talent from top to bottom.

Marcel Rivers, 30, who by day is a Philadelphia Gas Works (PGW) foreman, has had a busy and productive camp. This junior welterweight comes with a strong fan base and recently won a Briscoe Award for knockout of the year in 2017. Rivers is looking forward to getting back in the ring as he was scheduled to fight in January before his opponent withdrew. The North Philly native will face Rafael DeJesus, 20, of Allentown.

Another familiar name making his first start of the year is junior middleweight Isaiah Wise. Wise, of North Philadelphia, will be in a classic Philly vs. New Jersey match up when he goes toe-to-toe with Anthony Prescott of Cherry Hill.

In another Philly vs. Jersey rivalry, lightweight Jerome Conquest of Philadelphia, a former Parx Casino® employee, will test himself against seasoned veteran Tyrone Luckey of Neptune, NJ.

Junior welterweight Nahir Albright of Sickerville, NJ faces off with Sidney Maccow of New York, who will be traveling to Pennsylvania for the first time since his pro debut in 2014.

Lightweight Gerardo Martinez, of Coatesville, PA, who is managed by former Pennsylvania State Lightweight Champion Jimmy Deoria, will compete in another four rounder against Vinnie Denierio, of Elmira, NY.

Rounding out the card will be Cristobal Marrero of New London, CT. He faces an opponent yet to be named.

See what some of these fighters have to say about being a part of the first show at Parx Casino®.

Marcel Rivers

“I feel honored to be invited to the first party (boxing event) at Parx Casino®… Looking forward to being a part of a great night, hopefully it’s my coming out party!”

Jerome Conquest

“It’s a humbling and blessed experience for me and my team to be a part of something that’s going to be great for Philadelphia boxing for years to come. Fighting at Parx Casino® is funny to me because I used to work there for EVD overnight staff, and I can’t wait to perform in front of my former co-workers.”

Isaiah Wise

“This is a dream come true, to have the opportunity to display what I love in front of my family and friends. I truly feel blessed and can’t wait for March 9th!”

John Joe Nevin

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to fight at Parx Casino. Philly has been my second home where we always get a great Irish following. We expect a great atmosphere and a great fight. This guy is talking trash already. We have two unbeaten fighters but I intend to ruin his record. This will be a great show to kick off St. Patrick’s season. I appreciate Joe Hand Promotions giving us the opportunity to bring out the Irish and fight on the fight Parx show.”

Avery Sparrow

“I’m honored to be fighting at Parx Casino so my hometown fans can watch me in another exciting fight and I’m thrilled to be the first fighter to bring world-class boxing to Parx Casino, and to give the fans what they came out to see – a knockout.”

