Daniel Jacobs looking to hunt down the middleweight champions

The article that your about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Daniel Jacobs has promised Maciej Sulecki a hostile welcome when they clash at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday April 28, live on HBO and Sky Sports – with tickets for his return on general sale NOW.

Jacobs is back home in Brooklyn for the first time since stopping Sergio Mora in September 2016, the fourth defence of his WBA Middleweight title he won in the arena in August 2014.

The ‘Miracle Man’ is back in action in his second fight with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing USA after outclassing Luis Arias in November at NYCB Live, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Jacobs now faces unbeaten big-punching Pole Sulecki, who has stopped seven of his last eight foes and returns to Middleweight to put a dent in the plans of Jacobs, who wants to meet the winner of the May 5 rematch between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin – and the 31 year old knows he must shine against Sulecki to land that prize, and wants his fans to create an intimidating atmosphere on April 28.

See Also

“I’m excited to be back in Brooklyn to show my home town some love,” said Jacobs. “There’s nothing like fighting in Barclays, it’s amazing for me to have that place right on my doorstep. It’s surreal to me to be able to follow greatness like Mike Tyson and Zab Judah and to represent them in my generation is a true honour.

“Brooklyn is full of culture, full of pride and full of greatness and I want to carry that legacy on and make the people proud. I know that the fans are going to come out in force on April 28 and Maciej won’t know what’s hit him when he hears them cheering me on, it’s going to be red-hot in there.

“I have to stay fresh and keep my mind and body right. I have to keep the threat level high because that’s the level I want to be facing for the rest of my career. No matter who I am in with I want to make sure I give that opponent the right amount of respect to bring the best out of me.

Looking for boxing tickets?

“Surviving doesn’t account for anything. The fans want to see people fight. People would have respected Arias if he’d come and put it all on the line, even if he’d gone down or got stopped, they would have applauded him for trying, but you don’t get that respect by talking a good fight then just holding and surviving, that’s not what the fans pay to see. Maciej won’t do that, he will bring it and I know that he’s going to have a lot of fans in there and he’ll put a show on.

“We’ve called out the champions to no avail so we have to stay active and fight the guys that the public respect. They may not know him but if they do their research they’ll see he’s a real guy, an active live dog. I know he’s bringing a lot to Barclays and I have to be at my best to get the win and hunt down the Middleweight champions.”

Jacobs’ clash with Sulecki is part of a huge night of action in New York where fellow Brooklyn star Jarrell Miller meets Johann Duhaupas in a WBA World Heavyweight title clash and WBA World Lightweight ruler Katie Taylor aims to unify against IBF champion Victoria Bustos.

Tickets to the event start at $42 and are on sale NOW. To purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com, BarclaysCenter.com, or call 800-745-3000. Tickets for the event can also be purchased at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center beginning Saturday, February 24 at noon. For information on group sales, call 844.255.9647.

Read more articles about: Daniel Jacobs

See Also