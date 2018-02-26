John lives in UK and loves attending and supporting small hall shows. He lives in England, UK and attends local shows in London. He loves writing about boxing betting and particular likes when an underdog wins against all odds.

On the 19th of February, George Groves gave us an update on his shoulder injury after the Eubank fight and he confirmed that his shoulder popped in the twelfth round.

“The left shoulder just popped out in the 12th round,” said Groves.

“The medical advice was to go straight to the A&E and have a look. They gave me a few X-rays and put it back in. I will get a few more scans and see a specialist and I we will look to see what the recovery time is. I have no pain now, I’m sure that is a good sign.

“I’m a fast healer. I broke my jaw in May and I was back training soon after. I have fought two times since then. I keep myself in shape, I live a clean life and it all aids to recovery time. The final is fast approaching and that is exciting for me so my body will re-heal fast. I’m in a confident frame of mind”

In his latest tweet Groves announced that he needed a minor operation and that he would make the final. We will have to wait for news if an extension will be granted, but I don’t think there will be a problem moving the final to July.

“Morning boxing fans, this morning I go in for a minor operation on my injured shoulder. The good news is I’ll be fit to fight in the final in July. We will be applying to the WBSuperSeries for a one month extension and are hopeful of securing this. #TeamSaintGG”

Groves came through the semi-final in impressive fashion and will be eager to be crowned the World Boxing Super Series champion. Waiting in the final is Callum Smith after he overcame late replacement Nieky Holzken to win by unanimous decision.

