Golden Boy Boxing Results: Joseph Diaz defends titles against Victor Terrazas

Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (26-0, 14 KOs) successfully defended his NABF and NABO Featherweight Titles with a dominant third-round knockout victory against former world champion Victor “Vikingo” Terrazas (38-5-2, 21 KOs) in the main event of the Feb. 22 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. After dropping Terrazas twice in the first round, Diaz, Jr. continued punishing Terrazas to the head and body before finishing the fight with a left hook at 3:00 of the third round. Diaz, Jr. maintained his status as the No. 1 contender for the featherweight championship of the world with this impressive victory.

“Gary Russell, Jr.: You’re next,” said Diaz, Jr. “I’m ready to have that world title around my waist. Once I defeat him, I’m going to give the fight fans what they want to see: champions against champions. Victor Terrazas is a tremendous warrior. I thank him for the opportunity because of all the experience he brought to the ring. He’s a strong veteran and I wish him all the best.”

“I’m going to speak with my wife and kids,” said Terrazas. “After all, they’ll be the ones to inform me if I should continue my career or end it tonight. I feel like I’m at the end of my career. It may be time to enjoy my wife and kids and find luck in another profession.”

In the co-main event, rising prospect Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (9-0, 9 KOs) successfully captured the vacant Junior NABF Super Lightweight Title with a decisive third-round technical knockout victory against Jesus Alvarez (15-4, 11 KOs) of Sinaloa, Mexico

“I feel really good,” said Ortiz, Jr. “I dropped him in the first round with a right hand because he kept pulling straight back. I liked that he got up because he was able to give me more rounds. My dad was telling me to work the body. I really started doing it in the third round and it showed. Now it’s time for me to keep working hard so I can be ready to fight again in a few months.”

In the televised swing fight, Filipino standout Rey “Flash” Perez (22-10, 6 KOs) scored a tough but clear unanimous decision victory against Christian “Chimpa” Gonzalez (18-2, 15 KOs) in a lightweight fight. Perez dominated Gonzalez in every round, landing hard shots easily though Gonzalez’ guard. Perez won with scores of 79-73, 79-73, and 78-74.

“I had an excellent training camp,” said Perez. “The team did something different this time. We thank Coachella Valley Boxing and Luis Espinoza for their hospitality. I don’t know what’s next for me, but I’ll be ready for what comes.”

Genaro “El Conde” Gamez (7-0, 5 KOs) of San Diego, Calif. scored a technical knockout victory against Miguel Mendoza (23-14-2, 11 KOs) of Aguascalientes, Mexico at the end of the fourth round of a scheduled eight-round super lightweight fight.

“I had a lot of fun in there,” said Gamez. “I was just playing with him in there in the ring and wanted to get rid of him by the later rounds. I can’t wait to fight again.”

Super Featherweight prospect Hector “El Finito” Tanajara, Jr. (12-0, 5 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas scored a first-round knockout victory against the Mexican pugilist Eduardo Rivera (10-4-2, 4 KOs). Tanajara, Jr. wasted no time in landing a lead right uppercut that immediately hurt Rivera, which he followed with a flurry that ended matters at 1:58 seconds of the first round.

“I wanted to switch it up because I was throwing the right hand a lot,” said Tanajara, Jr.”So, I threw the lead uppercut and I hurt him. I had to be cautious before going for the finish because some fighters play it off, but either way I got the first-round knockout. I’m going to stay in camp and get ready for the next fight.”

Los Angeles, California’s Manny “Chato” Robles, III (15-0, 7 KOs) scored a fourth-round TKO victory against Martin Cordona (24-11, 16 KOs) of Tucson, Arizona in a featherweight fight originally scheduled for eight rounds. After Robles punished Cordona for several rounds, the fight was stopped at 2:53 by the latter’s corner.

“Even though he wouldn’t go down, I had to keep trying,” said Robles III. “I knew I had to keep working the body and get the knockout. Hopefully I can move to 10-round fights this year. After this, things will just get tougher as I move up the rankings.”

Diaz, Jr. vs. Terrazas was a 10-round fight for the NABF and NABO Featherweight Titles presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event was sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING” and Hennessy, “Never Stop, Never Settle.” The fights took place on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

