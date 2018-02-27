TwitterFacebook

Boxing on TV – March

27 February 2018
Deontay Wilder
Photo Credit: Ed Diller/DiBella Entertainment
Boxing Fixtures

MARCH 1, 2018

Kokugikan, Tokyo, Japan (beIN / BS NTV / NTV)

Luis Nery vs. Shinsuke Yamanaka
Ryosuke Iwasa vs. Ernesto Saulong
Takahiro Ao Vs Gamaliel Diaz II

MARCH 2, 2018

Blackberry, Mexico City, Mexico (Telemundo)

David Carmona vs. Jesus Iribe

Federación Jujeña de Básquetbol, San Salvador de Jujuy, Jujuy, Argentina (TYC Sports)

Juan Jose Jurado vs Junior Leandro Zarate

MARCH 3, 2018

MSG, New York, NY, USA (HBO)

Sergey Kovalev vs. Igor Mikhalkin
Dmitry Bivol vs. Sullivan Barrera
Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Kenneth McNeil

Barclays, Brooklyn, NY, USA (Showtime / RPC 4)

Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz
Andre Dirrell vs. Jose Uzcategui
Jermall Charlo vs. Hugo Centeno Jr

Sheffield Arena, Yorkshire, UK (Sky)

Kell Brook vs. Siarhei Rabchanka
Gamal Yafai vs. Gavin McDonnell
Lenroy Thomas vs. David Allen
Lee Appleyard vs. Atif Shafiq

Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany (Sky Sport HD)

Avni Yildirim vs. Derek Edwards
Marek Jedrzejewski vs. Robert Tlatlik
Yusuf Kanguel vs. TBA

SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland, UK (CH 5)

Josh Taylor vs. Winston Campos
Jason Easton vs. Glenn Foot

Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan (NTV)

Masayuki Ito Vs Vergil Puton

Club Talleres, Arroyo Seco, Santa Fe, Argentina (TYC Sports)

Luis Ernesto Rueda vs Miguel German Acosta

Emperors Palace, Kempton Park, Gauteng, South Africa (Panama Cable Onda Sports)

Kevin Lerena vs Dmytro Kucher

MARCH 4, 2018

Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan (Fuji TV)

Daniel Roman Vs Ryo Matsumoto

MARCH 6, 2018

Chonburi, Thailand (7 / Thai Channel 7)

Thammanoon Niyomtrong vs. Toto Landero

MARCH 9, 2018

Buffalo Run Casino, Miami, OK, USA (Showtime)

Regis Prograis vs. Viktor Postol
Ivan Baranchyk vs. Anthony Yigit

Blackberry, Mexico City, Mexico (Telemundo)

Gilberto Parra Medina vs. Saul Juarez

Hangar, Costa Mesa, CA, USA (ESPN2 / ESPN Deportes)

Ronny Rios vs. Azat Hovhannisyan
Alexis Rocha vs. TBA

Korakuen Hall (Boxmob on Demand)

Kayoko Ebata Vs Ji Hyun Park
Tenkai Tsunami Vs Chaoz Minowa

Deadwood Mountain Grand, Deadwood, South Dakota, USA (USA Showtime, Panama Cable Onda Sports)

Regis Prograis vs Julius Indongo
Ivan Baranchyk vs Anthony Yigit

MARCH 10, 2018

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX, USA (Showtime)

Sergey Lipinets vs. Mikey Garcia
Rances Barthelemy vs. Kiryl Relikh
Richard Commey vs. Alejandro Luna
Mario Barrios vs. Eudy Bernardo

StubHub, Carson, CA, USA (ESPN / ESPN Deportes)

Oscar Valdez vs. Scott Quigg
Andy Vences vs. Erick De Leon
Mike Reed vs. Arnold Barboza Jr
Alex Saucedo vs. Abner Lopez
Maxim Dadashev vs. Abdiel Ramirez
Esquiva Falcao vs. Salim Larbi

Hauts-de-Seine, France (Canal+)

Brian Castano vs. Cedric Vitu

Chelsea Heights Hotel, Chelsea Heights, Victoria, Australia (www.liveboxing.com.au)

Jai Alexander vs Isaias Santos Sampaio

MARCH 16, 2018

Tampa, FL, USA (Telemundo)

Daniel Lozano vs. Mike Plania

The Melbourne Pavilion, Flemington, Victoria, Australia (www.liveboxing.com.au)

Blake Caparello vs Isaac Chilemba

Belasco Theater, Los Angeles, California, USA (USA Estrella TV)

Seniesa Estrada vs Sonia Osorio

MARCH 17, 2018

MSG, NY, NY, USA (ESPN / ESPN Deportes)

Jose Carlos Ramirez vs. Amir Imam
Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Mehdi Amar
Felix Verdejo vs. Antonio Lozada Jr
Christopher Diaz vs. Miguel Beltran Jr

Villa Dolores, Cordoba, Argentina (TyC)

Julian Aristule vs. Alberto Melian

Star City, Pyrmont, Australia (Epicentre.tv)

Darragh Foley vs. Steven Wilcox

The Melbourne Pavilion, Flemington, Victoria, Australia (www.liveboxing.com.au)

Sam Soliman vs Wes Capper

Bendigo Exhibition Centre, Bendigo, Victoria, Australia (www.liveboxing.com.au)

Amphol Suriyo vs Isack Junior

MARCH 22, 2018

Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, CA, USA (ESPN2 / ESPN Deportes)

Eddie Gomez vs. Keandre Gibson
Ryan Garcia vs. Juan Jose Montes

MARCH 24, 2018

O2 Arena, Greenwich, London, UK (United Kingdom SKY, Panama Cable Onda Sports)

Dillian Whyte vs. Lucas Browne
Frank Buglioni vs. Callum Johnson

Ferial, Ponce, Puerto Rico (ESPN / ESPN Deportes)

Joshua Franco vs. Lucas Leone
Jose Martinez vs. Alejandro Santiago

MARCH 30, 2018

Cordoba, Argentina (TyC)

Jose Matias Romero vs. TBA

Parque La Pedrera, Villa Mercedes, San Luis, Argentina (Argentina TyC Sports, Uruguay VTV)

Micaela Milagros Lujan vs Nataly Delgado

MARCH 31, 2018

Principality, Cardiff, Wales, UK (Showtime / Sky Box Office / United Kingdom SKY, Panama Cable Onda Sports )

Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker
Alexander Povetkin vs. David Price
Ryan Burnett vs. Yonfrez Parejo
Joe Cordina vs. Andy Townend

Marina Bay SportsPlex, Quincy, Massachusetts, USA (ESPN2 / ESPN Deportes)

Mark DeLuca vs TBA
Jason Quigley vs TBA
Ray Moylette vs Matt Doherty
Mike O’Han Jr vs Anthony Everett

Korakuen Hall (Fuji TV)

Satoshi Shimizu vs Kyung Min Kwon

Read more articles about:


