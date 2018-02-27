Boxing on TV – March
Boxing Fixtures
MARCH 1, 2018
Kokugikan, Tokyo, Japan (beIN / BS NTV / NTV)
Luis Nery vs. Shinsuke Yamanaka
Ryosuke Iwasa vs. Ernesto Saulong
Takahiro Ao Vs Gamaliel Diaz II
MARCH 2, 2018
Blackberry, Mexico City, Mexico (Telemundo)
David Carmona vs. Jesus Iribe
Federación Jujeña de Básquetbol, San Salvador de Jujuy, Jujuy, Argentina (TYC Sports)
Juan Jose Jurado vs Junior Leandro Zarate
MARCH 3, 2018
MSG, New York, NY, USA (HBO)
Sergey Kovalev vs. Igor Mikhalkin
Dmitry Bivol vs. Sullivan Barrera
Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Kenneth McNeil
Barclays, Brooklyn, NY, USA (Showtime / RPC 4)
Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz
Andre Dirrell vs. Jose Uzcategui
Jermall Charlo vs. Hugo Centeno Jr
Sheffield Arena, Yorkshire, UK (Sky)
Kell Brook vs. Siarhei Rabchanka
Gamal Yafai vs. Gavin McDonnell
Lenroy Thomas vs. David Allen
Lee Appleyard vs. Atif Shafiq
Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany (Sky Sport HD)
Avni Yildirim vs. Derek Edwards
Marek Jedrzejewski vs. Robert Tlatlik
Yusuf Kanguel vs. TBA
SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland, UK (CH 5)
Josh Taylor vs. Winston Campos
Jason Easton vs. Glenn Foot
Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan (NTV)
Masayuki Ito Vs Vergil Puton
Club Talleres, Arroyo Seco, Santa Fe, Argentina (TYC Sports)
Luis Ernesto Rueda vs Miguel German Acosta
Emperors Palace, Kempton Park, Gauteng, South Africa (Panama Cable Onda Sports)
Kevin Lerena vs Dmytro Kucher
MARCH 4, 2018
Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan (Fuji TV)
Daniel Roman Vs Ryo Matsumoto
MARCH 6, 2018
Chonburi, Thailand (7 / Thai Channel 7)
Thammanoon Niyomtrong vs. Toto Landero
MARCH 9, 2018
Buffalo Run Casino, Miami, OK, USA (Showtime)
Regis Prograis vs. Viktor Postol
Ivan Baranchyk vs. Anthony Yigit
Blackberry, Mexico City, Mexico (Telemundo)
Gilberto Parra Medina vs. Saul Juarez
Hangar, Costa Mesa, CA, USA (ESPN2 / ESPN Deportes)
Ronny Rios vs. Azat Hovhannisyan
Alexis Rocha vs. TBA
Korakuen Hall (Boxmob on Demand)
Kayoko Ebata Vs Ji Hyun Park
Tenkai Tsunami Vs Chaoz Minowa
Deadwood Mountain Grand, Deadwood, South Dakota, USA (USA Showtime, Panama Cable Onda Sports)
Regis Prograis vs Julius Indongo
Ivan Baranchyk vs Anthony Yigit
MARCH 10, 2018
Alamodome, San Antonio, TX, USA (Showtime)
Sergey Lipinets vs. Mikey Garcia
Rances Barthelemy vs. Kiryl Relikh
Richard Commey vs. Alejandro Luna
Mario Barrios vs. Eudy Bernardo
StubHub, Carson, CA, USA (ESPN / ESPN Deportes)
Oscar Valdez vs. Scott Quigg
Andy Vences vs. Erick De Leon
Mike Reed vs. Arnold Barboza Jr
Alex Saucedo vs. Abner Lopez
Maxim Dadashev vs. Abdiel Ramirez
Esquiva Falcao vs. Salim Larbi
Hauts-de-Seine, France (Canal+)
Brian Castano vs. Cedric Vitu
Chelsea Heights Hotel, Chelsea Heights, Victoria, Australia (www.liveboxing.com.au)
Jai Alexander vs Isaias Santos Sampaio
MARCH 16, 2018
Tampa, FL, USA (Telemundo)
Daniel Lozano vs. Mike Plania
The Melbourne Pavilion, Flemington, Victoria, Australia (www.liveboxing.com.au)
Blake Caparello vs Isaac Chilemba
Belasco Theater, Los Angeles, California, USA (USA Estrella TV)
Seniesa Estrada vs Sonia Osorio
MARCH 17, 2018
MSG, NY, NY, USA (ESPN / ESPN Deportes)
Jose Carlos Ramirez vs. Amir Imam
Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Mehdi Amar
Felix Verdejo vs. Antonio Lozada Jr
Christopher Diaz vs. Miguel Beltran Jr
Villa Dolores, Cordoba, Argentina (TyC)
Julian Aristule vs. Alberto Melian
Star City, Pyrmont, Australia (Epicentre.tv)
Darragh Foley vs. Steven Wilcox
The Melbourne Pavilion, Flemington, Victoria, Australia (www.liveboxing.com.au)
Sam Soliman vs Wes Capper
Bendigo Exhibition Centre, Bendigo, Victoria, Australia (www.liveboxing.com.au)
Amphol Suriyo vs Isack Junior
MARCH 22, 2018
Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, CA, USA (ESPN2 / ESPN Deportes)
Eddie Gomez vs. Keandre Gibson
Ryan Garcia vs. Juan Jose Montes
MARCH 24, 2018
O2 Arena, Greenwich, London, UK (United Kingdom SKY, Panama Cable Onda Sports)
Dillian Whyte vs. Lucas Browne
Frank Buglioni vs. Callum Johnson
Ferial, Ponce, Puerto Rico (ESPN / ESPN Deportes)
Joshua Franco vs. Lucas Leone
Jose Martinez vs. Alejandro Santiago
MARCH 30, 2018
Cordoba, Argentina (TyC)
Jose Matias Romero vs. TBA
Parque La Pedrera, Villa Mercedes, San Luis, Argentina (Argentina TyC Sports, Uruguay VTV)
Micaela Milagros Lujan vs Nataly Delgado
MARCH 31, 2018
Principality, Cardiff, Wales, UK (Showtime / Sky Box Office / United Kingdom SKY, Panama Cable Onda Sports )
Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker
Alexander Povetkin vs. David Price
Ryan Burnett vs. Yonfrez Parejo
Joe Cordina vs. Andy Townend
Marina Bay SportsPlex, Quincy, Massachusetts, USA (ESPN2 / ESPN Deportes)
Mark DeLuca vs TBA
Jason Quigley vs TBA
Ray Moylette vs Matt Doherty
Mike O’Han Jr vs Anthony Everett
Korakuen Hall (Fuji TV)
Satoshi Shimizu vs Kyung Min Kwon
If you would like to add your event or update the above list, please email us by using our contact us page, which can be found on the bottom left of his page.