“The Young Jamaican Trainer” Demarjay Smith, known for his motivational Instagram videos and appearances on “The Ellen Degeneres Show”, will join heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder on Wednesday, February 28 at the open to the public media workout at Barclays Center ahead of Wilder’s showdown with Luis Ortiz Saturday, March 3 live on SHOWTIME at Barclays Center.

The 11-year-old Smith, who recently spent NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles taking part in various activities, will host a health and fitness presentation for the local community youth groups attending the workout before stepping in the ring with Wilder for a special photo opportunity. Kids in attendance will be from Gleason’s Give a Kid a Dream, BOXER Inc. and the Atlas Cops & Kids Program.

Smith has previously interviewed the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Usain Bolt and other top athletes and entertainers for Instagram and the “Ellen” show.

The event it open to the public and it will begin at approximately 3 p.m. ET with Smith’s health and fitness presentation, featuring unbeaten local light heavyweight contender Marcus Browne, set to take place before Wilder’s workout.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by DiBella Entertainment and TGB Promotions, start at $50 and are on sale now. To purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com, BarclaysCenter.com, or call 800-745-3000. Tickets for the event can also be purchased at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center.

*Media arrival is 3 p.m. ET at the doors closest to the Starbucks outside Barclays Center

