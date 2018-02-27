Rockin’ Fights Main Event Announced: Unfinished Business

The article that your about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Saturday, March 16, Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing presents the 30th edition of Rockin’ Fights with a main event showdown between the UBF International Super Welterweight champ, COURTNEY “KING PENN” PENNINGTON, and 3-time New York Golden Gloves winner, STEVEN “THE HITMAN” MARTINEZ.

Courtney “King Penn” Pennington (11-3 5KOs) is currently riding a three fight win streak with key wins over Boyd Melson, Khiary Gray and most recently, Delvin Rodriguez. Against Boyd Melson (then 15-1-1 1KO), Pennington entered as the underdog, but left no doubt with a 7th round TKO victory against the southpaw, Melson. Against Gray (then 14-1 11KOS), the Brooklyn native went the full eight rounds and upset the odds once again, by earning himself a unanimous decision victory to win the UBF title. The event took place at the Twin River Casino and Event Center in Lincoln, Rhode Island in February of 2017.

In May of 2016, only three months after his battle with Gray, Pennington would take on the heavily favored, and former world title challenger, Delvin Rodriguez. The champ, not being shy to the underdog role for the third time, went the distance of 10 rounds to secure another unanimous decision win.

Steven “The Hitman” Martinez (18-3 13KOS), born and raised in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, has earned his nickname by obtaining a knockout ratio of 62%. The 6′ 0″ Martinez, fighting out of the South Bronx, has an extensive and successful amateur background record of 103-17. In his amateur career, he was able to win the National Golden Gloves in 2008 and the New York City Golden Gloves three times (2007, 2008, 2009).

In his pro career, Martinez has earned key wins over fighters such as Jorge Melendez and most recently, Anthony Lenk. Against Melendez in May of 2015, the Puerto Rican native only needed two rounds before proving too much for his opponent and secured an impressive TKO victory at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, New York. Things wouldn’t prove to be as easy against the tough and durable Anthony Lenk. The fight remained close for the entire eight round contest, but Martinez was able to come out on top and earn a majority decision win. The fight took place in June of 2017 at the Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.

Pennington and Martinez were scheduled to go toe to toe on September 26th, but due to a medical ailment the fight was called off. On March 16th, in front of a bound to be packed house at The Paramount, in Huntington, New York, both men will settle their unfinished business.

