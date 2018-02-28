The article that your about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Four-time Polish medallist, Damian Kiwior, makes his eagerly anticipated professional debut this weekend on BCB Promotions’ ‘The Class of 2018’ at Walsall Town Hall, Walsall, on Saturday, 3rd March, sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Walsall.

The 24 year-old enjoyed a highly decorated amateur career in his homeland where he picked up two golds, silver and a bronze in the Polish Senior Citizenships as well as being named youth champion in 2016.

After participating in the World Championships last year, Kiwior decided to move to the UK and try his hand, or should that be fist, in the pro ranks. Moving to Wolverhampton to live with his cousin, Kiwior has been training at BCB Headquarters in Wednesdbury since November.

“I’m enjoying it,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “In the UK my opportunities are wider than in Poland and UK boxing is in a really good place.

“This is the right place for me to grow as a boxer. I started boxing in 2009. I achieved a lot as an amateur; I got to the quarter finals of the European Championships, became Master of Poland, competed in the Hamburg World Championships. No I’m ready for the next step.”

Kiwior turns over this weekend and is hoping the Polish community within the Black Country will get behind him.

“He’s a lovely lad,” BCB trainer, Paul Mann, added. “He’s dedicated and trains hard every day. His English is getting better, slowly, but it’s better than my Polish! He does his talking in the ring as people will see on Saturday. He’s a really exciting prospect.”

“I can’t wait for Saturday now,” added Kiwior. “I’m fit and ready. I’ve trained hard and feel really good.”

Kiwior is joined by Walsall bantamweight, Humza Ali, Kingswinford super welterweight, Danny Ball, Ledbury super lightweight, Alex Florence, and Tividale super welterweight, Danny Ball.

Tickets are priced at £35 general admission (£40 on the door) and £60 (VIP Ringside to include buffet and waitress service), and can be purchased by calling 0845 111 2900. The aftershow will take place at Grosvenor Casino Walsall. Find out more about Grosvenor Casino Walsall here: http://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/walsall/

Tickets can also be purchased online at https://iboxingtickets.com/

